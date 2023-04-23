"Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate" - Jamie Carragher destroys Tottenham Hotspur after shambolic display in 6-1 Newcastle defeat

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 6-1 by Newcastle United on Sunday, April 23, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher did not mince words when describing Spurs' performance.

The north London side's aspirations for a top-four finish in the Premier League took a significant blow after the crushing defeat at St. James' Park.

Carragher took to social media to call the north London side a "disgrace" following their humiliation against Newcastle. He tweeted:

"Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season. Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger. Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate."

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy made the controversial decision to part ways with Antonio Conte after the Italian tactician launched a scathing critique of the club and its players. Rather than opting for a long-term replacement, Levy promoted Conte's former assistant, Cristian Stellini, to guide the team through the remainder of the season.

However, the gamble has backfired, as Stellini's Spurs have managed to secure a mere four points out of a potential 12, leaving them six points adrift of the top four. Adding insult to injury, both Newcastle and Manchester United have played fewer games, making Tottenham's situation even more precarious.

St. James' Park stunner: Newcastle United demolish Tottenham Hotspur in 21-minute blitz

Newcastle United annihilated top-four contenders Tottenham Hotspur in a staggering 6-1 victory at a pulsating St. James' Park on Sunday. The match was billed as a high-stakes six-pointer in the race for Champions League qualification. However, fifth-placed Spurs crumbled within the first 10 minutes of the encounter.

Jacob Murphy set the tone early on, capitalizing on Hugo Lloris' fumble after a Joelinton shot to open the scoring in the second minute. Joelinton himself found the back of the net four minutes later, rounding Lloris and calmly slotting home Newcastle's second.

The Magpies' relentless attack continued as Murphy unleashed a long-range rocket to secure his brace and Newcastle's third. The home crowd could hardly believe their eyes when Alexander Isak netted two goals within two minutes, making it a staggering 5-0 within the first 21 minutes.

Although Tottenham managed to regain some composure in the second half, it was a case of too little, too late. Harry Kane's consolation goal four minutes after the restart was quickly followed by Callum Wilson's strike. Wilson scored a minute after stepping onto the pitch as a substitute, capping off an unforgettable 6-1 rout.

