“Get rid of all those as soon as possible” – Ex-Liverpool star names Thiago Silva among 7 players Chelsea must sell

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore recently named Thiago Silva and a few other stars Chelsea should look to offload. The Blues are languishing in tenth in the Premier League with 28 points from 19 games.

Collymore said that Conor Gallagher, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cesar Azililicueta, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling, and Christian Pulisic should all be sold. Collymore is also unsure what the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Marc Cucurella bring to the Potter's side.

About Gallagher, the former Liverpool star wrote in his column for Caughtoffside:

"In terms of players leaving, they’ll want to keep a large chunk of their homegrown British players but Conor Gallagher is one I can see being moved on. If it were up to me, I’d let him go, either out on loan or permanently. He’s a player they could get a really good fee for, and they’d not be short of suitors. The likes of Everton, Aston Villa, and maybe even Newcastle United, would all probably be interested."

Collymore added:

"As for Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Joringho, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang though – I’d be looking to get rid of all of those as soon as possible. The three I’m not sure of are Marc Cucurella, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech. Maybe give them another 12 months to prove their worth and then look at it again. I haven’t been overly impressed with any of them though."

The Blues have 28 points after 19 games and are ten points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Chelsea to face Liverpool next

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea will return to action against Liverpool on January 21. The Blues won their last game against Crystal Palace 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Reds, meanwhile, will enter the contest on the back of a 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Klopp's side, though, will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in a FA Cup third-round replay on January 18. When quizzed about whether the clash against Wolves is a chance for his team to prove their mettle, Klopp said

"Of course, that's how cup competitions are. Maybe they still have the goal in mind, I'm not sure, but we have nothing to do with the goal. It's not that we said there was no goal but it might be extra motivation, I don't know. But they were good and it's a home game now."

The previous game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool while Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan scored for Julien Lopetegui's team.

Liverpool are just above Chelsea in the standings on goal difference but have a game in hand on the Blues.

