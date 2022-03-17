"Get that right and you've got one hell of a powerful football club" – Gary Neville explains what Manchester United need to become like City and Liverpool

Manchester United appear to be going deeper into crisis, with the Red Devils set to end the campaign on a trophyless note. All efforts to revive the club seem to be proving futile.

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville believes nothing will change unless they start doing things properly behind the scenes.

He told Sky Sports:

"There is something about the coaching aspect that needs to be put right, but there's also an element of culture and belief, and feeling that it's a proper football club that does things the best, that does things the right way, that's an elite operator, that thinks about excellence all the time.

"What does excellence mean in a football sense? That means doing everything well, not just the bits that everyone sees on the pitch. You’ve got to do everything well behind the scenes."

The Englishman stated that Manchester United need to establish a decent connection between the bench, the team, the fans and the directors box to get back on track.

To buttress his point, Gary Neville cited Liverpool and Manchester City as examples for the Red Devils. He continued:

"That's what Pep has created at Manchester City, and that's what Jurgen Klopp and the owners at Liverpool have created, they've created that spirit.

"I said four years ago, when you see and feel it in the ground, that connection between the bench, the team, the fans and the directors box, you get that right and you've got one hell of a powerful football club," the 47-year-old added.

Manchester United enduring a shambolic outing this season

The Red Devils lost to Atletico Madrid 1-0 last time out

Expectations were really high as Manchester United entered the season with new signings including Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

However, it only looks like the Red Devils have taken a step backward from where they left off last season.

As it stands, Ralf Rangnick's men have been eliminated from all cup competitions this season. They also rank fifth in the Premier League table right now, with 50 points in 29 games.

It remains to be seen if they'll finish in the top-four zone of the table come the end of the campaign.

