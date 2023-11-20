“Get in the ring for a million pounds each and fight it out” - Manchester United hero Roy Keane challenged to boxing bout by ex-Liverpool star

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been provocatively invited to a boxing match by former Liverpool player Jason McAteer. In an intriguing development, the latter has proposed resolving his longstanding animosity with Roy Keane in the ring.

This feud has been simmering for over two decades and can trace its roots back to a Premier League encounter involving Manchester United and Sunderland. The tension reached a boiling point when Keane, playing for the Red Devils, was shown red for elbowing McAteer, after a number of on-field confrontations.

The conflict was recently reignited by Keane during an episode of 'The Overlap' podcast. Speaking with host Gary Neville, the Manchester United star stated that McAteer "deserved it" (via Mirror), openly dismissing any suggestion of friendship between them.

McAteer's response was swift and scathing, labeling Keane a "clown" on social media platforms. While commentating for beIN Sports during Ireland's recent match against Holland, the former Liverpool man floated a rather unconventional proposal (via Mirror):

"I'd rather him come in here now and we just go 'let's let bygones be bygones' Let's just be civil. Or, we could get in the ring for a million pounds each and fight it out. Eddie (Hearn), if you're watching, Eddie Hearn, get him on the phone. But Roy, come on, be better than that. And I promise I'll stop reacting."

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Ansu Fati amid Brighton loan

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the elite Premier League teams keenly eyeing Ansu Fati, according to Football Transfers (via Stretty News). The Barcelona prodigy is currently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fati is leveraging his temporary stint under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, as his decision to join the Seagulls was reportedly influenced by his desire to work with the manager. Since his arrival in England, Fati has made a significant impact, contributing four goals and an assist across the Premier League and Europa League.

The 21-year-old is focused on revitalizing his career and earning accolades from both Brighton and Barcelona supporters. However, despite the interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal, Fati is reportedly determined to return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

His aim is to prove his worth under the tutelage of Barcelona's coach, Xavi. He notably stepped into the spotlight at Camp Nou in August 2019 and was quickly celebrated as one of Europe's most promising talents.

His career, however, has been marred by injuries, posing challenges to his development and ability to meet high expectations. In 2021, following Lionel Messi's departure, Fati was entrusted with the iconic No. 10 shirt which symbolized the Catalan side's faith in his potential.