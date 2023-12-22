“Get used to it bro”, “I have to” - Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni engage in banter after Real Madrid win against Alaves 

Real Madrid's centre-back situation has turned precarious after their La Liga win over Alaves at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Thursday, December 21. This saw Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni engage in a banter on social media.

Los Blancos had already lost Eder Militao due to an ACL injury just before this season and he is likely to return in March or April. David Alaba also suffered an ACL injury in their clash against Villarreal on Sunday, December 17.

In their 1-0 win over Alaves on Thursday, Nacho Fernandez received a red card in the 54th minute for a late and high tackle on Samu Omorodion. He will now miss their next three games, leaving Rudiger as the only recognised centre-back in the squad.

After Nacho's sending off, defensive midfielder Tchouameni, who only recently returned from injury, played as a centre-back with Rudiger. They kept Alaves at bay as Lucas Vazquez scored in stoppage time to secure a big win for Real Madrid.

After the game, Rudiger shared a picture with Tchouameni on his Instagram story, writing:

"Get Used to it Bro My CB Partner

@aurelientchouameni aka Tchouameninga"

The French midfielder reshared the story on his account, writing:

"I have to"

Despite their injury struggles in defense, Real Madrid have the best defense in La Liga this season, having conceded just 11 goals in 18 games.

Carlo Ancelotti on Aurelien Tchouameni as CB for Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to fill in as a centre-back for the next few games for Real Madrid due to their injuries and suspensions. After the game against Alaves, Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on the Frenchman's ability to play in the position, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“He’ll get angry, but he’s a spectacular central defender. He plays very well, gets the ball out from the back like very few players can, he’s tactically aware. He’s very lucky to have chances to play for Real Madrid, as a pivot and as a central defender."

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco for a reported fee of €80 million in 2022. He has made 65 appearances for them and also contributed one goal and four assists.

His importance can be evidenced by the fact that Los Blancos have won 11 of the 12 games in which Tchouameni started this season, drawing the other one.

The Merengues, meanwhile, are now top of the league, level on points with second-placed Girona. They will return to action after the winter break against Mallorca on January 3.

