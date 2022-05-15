"Getafe are shaking" "The world is ending" - Barcelona fans hail Xavi for naming 'world-class' starting XI featuring 2 exciting players

Barcelona face Getafe in their penultimate La Liga game of the season on Sunday, May 15. Fans are pleased to see two particular youngsters being afforded a start by Xavi Hernandez.

18-year-old Alejandro Balde is one of Blaugrana's most promising players, having broken through the La Masia academy. He has made just five appearances for the Barcelona senior team, with veteran Jordi Alba continuing to line up as Xavi's first-choice left back.

But Balde has his chance to shine tonight, as Barca will play without much pressure on them given they will end the season trophyless.

Riqui Puig, 22, is another youngster who has been given a chance to shine. He has earned plaudits for his abilities in midfield and could be a huge part of the Barca side next season.

The exciting young line-up chosen by Xavi has delighted fans and many of the youngsters will be looking to shine.

Here are reactions from fans on Twitter to Xavi's team to face Getafe:

Barcelona looking to end the season on a high

Barca end a topsy-turvy season without a trophy

Barcelona will finish the season trophyless, which is a rare occurrence.

Despite a huge improvement under Xavi Hernandez which saw the Blaugrana come back into contention for the La Liga title, it came a little too late.

Real Madrid have romped to the league title but Barca can be encouraged by the transformation encountered under Xavi.

Ever since the Spaniard took over, Barca have risen from ninth place into second place and have been playing some impressive football. The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have worked as a charm and the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Ronald Araujo are flourishing.

Although they did exit the UEFA Europa League at the semi-final stage, Barca have improved.

It bodes well for the Catalan giants heading into next season as they can be expected to mount a credible challenge for the La Liga title.

A win over Getafe today will continue their impressive away form that has seen Barca go unbeaten in their last 14 games away from home. Back in August, the Catalan giants beat Getafe 2-1 with Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay getting on the scoresheet.

But with the team chosen by Xavi, tonight will be all about impressing and perhaps staking a claim to be a big part of Barcelona's side next season.

