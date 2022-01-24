"Gets better every game", "confident and composed" - Chelsea fans heap praise on 'most improved' star after 2-0 win over Tottenham

Chelsea fans online were impressed by the performance put in by defender Malang Sarr during their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
The Blues returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a period of four games without a victory. A wonderful goal from Hakim Ziyech and a header from Thiago Silva were enough for Thomas Tuchel's side to grind out a win.
Despite Ziyech's sublime goal and other impressive performances from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Silva, Malang Sarr was the one who caught the eye.
Blues fans online raved about this performance in the left-back position. A certain section of fans believe he is one of the most improved players in the whole squad.
Malang Sarr put in a solid defensive performance on the night against Tottenham. The 23-year-old defender won two out of three ariel duels and had a pass completion rate of 93%. He also made two clearances and blocked one shot.
Sarr was signed by Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract at OGC Nice expired. The Blues sent the Frenchman out on loan at FC Porto, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions last season.
The 23-year-old defender returned to London this season and has started to get considerable game time under Thomas Tuchel. Sarr has made 10 appearances for Chelsea so far this season. However, only three of them have come in the Premier League while the rest have all come in various cup competitions.
Chelsea head into the international break third in the Premier League standings
Despite a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues remained third in the Premier League standings heading into the first international break of 2022.
Following their win, Thomas Tuchel's side have now amassed 47 points from 24 matches in the Premier League. The Blues are currently one point behind second-placed Liverpool. The Reds, however, have two games in hand over the chasing ricals.
A four-game winless run has hampered Chelsea's chances of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title. As things stand, the Blues are 10 points behind the league leaders and have played one more game.
Following the international break, Chelsea face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They then head to the United Arab Emirates to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.