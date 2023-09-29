"Gets the crowd going, man" - Bukayo Saka praises Arsenal star, believes team need a player like him in the squad

Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on teammate and compatriot Ben White, highlighting the invaluable impact he has on the team and the Emirates faithful.

Saka's admiration for White transcends their camaraderie on the pitch, painting a portrait of a player who brings an electrifying spark to the Gunners' squad. In a candid conversation on Arsenal's official YouTube channel, White confessed that he doesn't actively seek heated confrontations on the field. He said:

“No, I’m not that person. I just like remembering that, it kind of had a big impact on how the game went.”

To this, Saka quickly replied, saying that his fellow England teammate 'gets the crowd going', saying:

“Ben gets the crowd going, man. You need a Ben in your team.”

Ben White's journey to becoming an Arsenal star was met with skepticism when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion two years ago for £50 million. Critics questioned the hype, but White's stellar performances swiftly silenced the doubters.

Initially deployed as a center-back, Mikel Arteta's strategic shift to right-back showcased White's versatility and excellence. Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, White has made 92 appearances for the Gunners, with seven goal contributions.

Beyond his crowd-pleasing antics, White's impact on the pitch is undeniable. His defensive prowess is unmatched, and he has honed his attacking skills to become one of the Premier League's standout right-backs. His partnership with Saka on the right wing has proven lethal, consistently posing a threat to opponents.

White's presence is virtually assured as the Gunners prepare to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 30. His remarkable consistency and reliability make him an indispensable asset for Arteta's squad.

Arsenal aims to maintain unbeaten streak, says manager Mikel Arteta despite injury concerns

Arsenal's unbeaten run in all competitions this season is a testament to their unwavering determination, according to manager Mikel Arteta. He remains resolute in his pursuit of success despite mounting injury concerns.

While the Gunners currently trail league leaders Manchester City by four points, they have notched up four league wins and two draws. They triumphed in the Champions League, secured a victory in the Carabao Cup, and claimed the Community Shield.

In a pre-match press conference, Arteta emphasized the importance of maintaining this winning mentality in every match, adapting to different contexts and challenges that may arise.

He said via Football Daily:

“We have to continue to do that, and that’s the mindset that we want in every single game, win in any context, and we had very different contexts throughout this season already.''

The Gunners are currently dealing with an injury crisis with the likes of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice out.