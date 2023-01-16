"Gets into any team in Europe" - Arsenal superstar gets dubbed as the best player in the Premier League after outstanding display against Tottenham

Arsenal fans hailed captain Martin Odegaard on Twitter as the best player in the Premier League following his impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur on January 15.

He was arguably the best player on the field as he powered in the second goal of the game from a distance to cement the Gunners' 3-0 away win.

Odegaard has been in remarkably outstanding form in recent times, guiding Arsenal with seven direct goal contributions in his last five games. In the Premier League, the Norway international has shone, racking up eight goals and five assists in 17 appearances.

This has seen fans take to Twitter to heap praise on the young leader, who has been a revelation for Mikel Arteta this season. Here is a selection of their tweets:

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI ODEGAARD IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE RIGHT NOW. ODEGAARD IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE RIGHT NOW.

Steve Arnott @LaPiochey Odegaard best player in the league Odegaard best player in the league

EiF @EiFSoccer Martin Odegaard is such a wonderful player and such a wonderful captain.



At this point you have to put respect where it’s due and include him in the upper echelon of world midfielders.



. @utdcynical Odegaard POTY if Arsenal win the league Odegaard POTY if Arsenal win the league

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball Think Odegaard has been the best attacking midfielder in the league this season Think Odegaard has been the best attacking midfielder in the league this season

Curtis Woodhouse @curtiswoodhous8 Odegaard, best midfielder in the league this season. Gets into any team in Europe Odegaard, best midfielder in the league this season. Gets into any team in Europe ✅⚽️

evan 》 @afcevan Top, top performances from Eddie and Odegaard. Top, top performances from Eddie and Odegaard.

EiF @EiFSoccer Spurs are no where near Arsenal. This is complete domination right now.



Odegaard is playing the best football of his career. Combining his technical excellence with end product. Spurs are no where near Arsenal. This is complete domination right now. Odegaard is playing the best football of his career. Combining his technical excellence with end product.

Arsenal secure 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. The Gunners were in need of a win to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City to eight points. They did just that with a commanding performance against their north London rivals.

The first half set the tone for the match as the Gunners were completely dominant. They took the lead before the 15-minute mark after veteran French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffered the misfortune of scoring a calamitous own goal. The World Cup finalist fumbled a Bukayo Saka shot and had his side down after just 14 minutes.

Things got worse for the hosts in the first half with Antonio Conte’s men going 2-0 down 22 minutes. Saka, who enjoyed a fine game, was instrumental in the second goal as well. He made a direct run into the Spurs' half before laying the ball off to Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners skipper expertly dispatched his effort from distance, beating Lloris and lashing his shot into the bottom right corner.

Arsenal went into the break in full control of the game and rightfully so. They tried to pick off where they left off in the second half but had to deal with a threatening Tottenham side who looked potent. The Gunners defended resolutely and made sure that Tottenham never really got a foothold in the game.

Arteta's side secured a comfortable 2-0 derby win at the final whistle. This win will give them a huge boost of confidence as they look to potentially win the Premier League for the first time in 14 years.

