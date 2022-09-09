"Gets worse every time I watch him", "0% win percentage [with Ronaldo starting]" - Manchester United fans turn on Cristiano Ronaldo after another goalless display in loss against Real Sociedad 

Manchester United fans expressed their frustration over Cristiano Ronaldo's performance during the Red Devils' 1-0 loss against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, September 8.
Ronaldo started for United for the first time since their 4-0 loss against Brentford. His appearances in the four games in between were limited to the role of a substitute.
While United won all four of those contests in the Premier League, they succumbed to a defeat during on Thursday as Ronaldo returned to the starting XI.
Fans pointed out that Erik ten Hag has been spot on in his decision to bench Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw.
Here are some of the best reactions from United fans on Twitter:
Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus in the 2021 summer transfer window. In a mediocre season for the club, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the standout player as he scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. He managed to score 18 times in the league, 13 times more than any of his teammates.
However, he is yet to open his tally for the current season. It will be interesting to see what's next for Cristiano Ronaldo in a United shirt.
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo played his first ever Europa League game against Real Sociedad
Cristiano Ronaldo has won it all in his career. He is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and is the record goalscorer (140) in the tournament and is popularly called 'Mr. UCL'.
However, Manchester United's recent clash against Real Sociedad marked the Portugal international's first ever appearance in the UEFA Europa League.
His debut in the competition didn't go as he would have liked. However, the reason the Portuguese is playing in Europe's second-division tournament is because of the inconsistent campaign the Red Devils had last term.
They could only manage to finish sixth in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season. Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager after the club parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Rangnick also left the club after the conclusion of the season and Ten Hag has been brought in since to get the Red Devils back on-track.
The Dutch manager was able to get his team back to winning ways after a calamitous start to their campaign. United are currently in fifth spot in the Premier League.
However, the prevalent issues in the team are still quite significant. Hence, despite promising recent form, Ten Hag will have his hands full for the rest of the season to have a successful campaign.