“Getting absolutely rattled and rashed” – Ian Wright on Liverpool star’s performance in Fulham draw

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has lambasted Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

The Reds opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw against the newly promoted team at Craven Cottage. Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind twice in the game to rescue a point, but it was far from an encouraging display, as many players dropped a stinker.

Henderson got his fair share of criticism, and Wright has now offered a scathing assessment of the Liverpool captain. On his podcast, he also dissected the performances of Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk (via Anfield Watch):

“Liverpool were probably thinking to themselves ‘yeah, we expect them to start like this, and then it would open up, and we will get going.'Henderson was getting absolutely rattled and rashed. Thiago (Alcantara) was getting rashed. Even Virgil van Dijk looked a little bit uncomfortable.”

Henderson looked sloppy in possession and misplaced many of his passes. He came close to scoring, but saw his effort come off the woodwork. It was as good as it got for the midfielder on the evening, although it was only the first match of the season, and things can get better for him.

Henderson remains a quality player, and his importance in the team cannot be overstated, having been at the heart of Liverpool's trophy-laden years under Klopp.

He was signed from Sunderland for £16.20 million in 2011 and has developed into one of the best midfielders in the country since then. The 32-year-old inherited the captaincy from the legendary Steven Gerrard and is the first captain in the Reds' history to win seven trophies.

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from opening day disappointment

What was supposed to be a stroll in the park turned out to be a rigmarole for the Reds. They dropped points on the opening day of a Premier League season for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

That was especially surprising, as the Reds had comfortably beaten defending Premier League winners Manchester City in the Community Shield just a week earlier.

The Reds will now look to bounce back to winning ways in their next game on Monday against Crystal Palace at Anfield. Klopp may opt to start the in-form Darwin Nunez in place of Roberto Firmino, while young gun Fabio Carvalho may also make his first Liverpool start.

