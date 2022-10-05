"Ghosted again", "Can't perform in big games" - Fans blast Barcelona superstar for not having any impact against Inter Milan in the Champions League 

Fans are putting Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on blast following his disappointing outing in the Blaugrana's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on October 4.

Barca have now slipped to third in Group C of the Champions League following a first-half Hakan Çalhanoğlu strike.

The Blaugrana had plenty of chances throughout the tense affair but couldn't find a way past the impressive Andre Onana.

Lewandowski certainly didn't trouble the Cameroonian shot-stopper as he barely got a foothold in the game.

The Pole had just one shot all game and had the least touches (30) of any Barcelona player who started the disappointing defeat in Milan.

Lewandowski had never scored at the San Siro prior to tonight's loss and it was a statistic many had envisioned him to end.

The former Bayern Munich striker has been in remarkable goalscoring form for Barcelona since arriving at the Nou Camp this past summer for £40.5 million.

He had hit 12 goals in nine before tonight's encounter and his lack of impact sums up what is a night to forget for Xavi's men.

Fans are criticizing the Pole and claiming that he goes missing in big games whilst others are humorously claiming that he has joined Barca to help them win the Europa League.

This is a competition they may head back to if they do not turn things around in Group C as they sit third, three points off second-placed Inter.

Fans are slamming Lewandowski's performance and here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Pole's lackadaisical showing:

‏ً @casomaro stop for a sec & think about benzema in the knockouts last season, now think about lewandowski in big games, it’s so laughable stop for a sec & think about benzema in the knockouts last season, now think about lewandowski in big games, it’s so laughable

Olurops @Olurops @Kaybaba_mi Lewandowski disappeared in a match where he is needed. @Kaybaba_mi Lewandowski disappeared in a match where he is needed.

Molebogeng tuuu☘ @ledi_sa Man lewandowski needs to do well in the clasico they're really coming for him Man lewandowski needs to do well in the clasico they're really coming for him😭

lewyszn @lewyball Inter had 6 in the box and dembele kept doing the same fking skill over and over again. I forgot lewandowski was even playing Inter had 6 in the box and dembele kept doing the same fking skill over and over again. I forgot lewandowski was even playing

Mr_belief @BeliefMr @ESPNFC Am a Barca fan but honestly lewandowski can't perform in big games and xavi selection is always a problem @ESPNFC Am a Barca fan but honestly lewandowski can't perform in big games and xavi selection is always a problem

🅱️rah Paul 😎 @BrahPaul Barcelona signed Lewandowski so he could help them play in Europa 🤣🤣 Barcelona signed Lewandowski so he could help them play in Europa 🤣🤣

Je m'appelle Jeremiah @arowojay Lewandowski is the perfect Messi replacement imo

They both ghost in big games

They both ghost in big games Lewandowski is the perfect Messi replacement imoThey both ghost in big games

. @rmfcron I think Lewandowski took the 1 minute silence so seriously that he ghosted the whole game I think Lewandowski took the 1 minute silence so seriously that he ghosted the whole game

Barcelona need Lewandowski to fire them out of Champions League slump

Barca fans will be hoping Lewandowski bounces back

Barcelona were banking on Lewandowski turning them into Champions League contenders this season.

The Blaugrana were coming off the back of a disappointing showing in Europe's elite club competition last season where they exited the tournament in the group stages.

It was Bayern who played a huge part in Barca's demise in the 2021-22 campaign and the Bavarians have the opportunity to perhaps do so once again.

Xavi's men ideally need to beat the Bundesliga giants in order to have hopes of progressing into the Champions League knockout stages.

Inter have now been handed the initiative to finish second behind likely group winners Bayern, who are proving too strong at the top of Group C with three wins out of three.

The stage is now set for Lewandowski to exact revenge on his former side on October 26 for Barcelona in what is now a huge clash for the La Liga giants.

