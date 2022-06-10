“Ghosted today”, “That’s why Messi is the goat” – Rival fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo fails to score during Portugal’s 2-0 win over Czech Republic

Fans have compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi following the Manchester United forward's anonymous performance for Portugal against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on June 9.

First-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Gancalo Guedes gifted the Portuguese a 2-0 victory over the Czechs in Lisbon. Fernando Santos' side made it seven points from nine to begin their Nations League campaign.

Portugal @selecaoportugal A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo ! #VamosComTudo



2-0 ⏹ Portugal 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘!A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo2-0 ⏹ Portugal 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘! 👏 A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo 2⃣! 🚀 #VamosComTudo🇵🇹 2-0 🇨🇿 https://t.co/UrjdlXaUig

The Euro 2016 winners continued their good form ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year. They were well short in both the 2018 tournament, as well as the European Championships last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for his side's 1-1 draw with Spain in their opening game of the summer. He scored twice in four minutes against Switzerland three days later as Portugal ran out 4-0 winners.

However, following an ineffectual display against the Czech, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was slammed online for his performance. He was also booked after 52 minutes.

Supporters took to Twitter to voice their frustration over the 37-year-old forward's performance:

Lej @tnmejjanur @Faissal015 @mraberamagold @TimelineCR7 Ronaldo played a bit deeper and made no impact on the game @Faissal015 @mraberamagold @TimelineCR7 Ronaldo played a bit deeper and made no impact on the game 💀

jimmyMFC @JamesSh22452296 @TimelineCR7 Played abit deeper and had absolutely zero impact on the game, that’s why messi is the goat @TimelineCR7 Played abit deeper and had absolutely zero impact on the game, that’s why messi is the goat

Supporters once again compare Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi following international displays

In contrast to Ronaldo's quiet performance, Messi enjoyed an incredibly successful end-of-season international break with Argentina. His side secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Italy in La Finalissima at Wembley, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward dictating much of the play.

Messi followed up his outstanding display against the European champions by scoring all five of Albiceleste's goals as they thrashed Estonia.

The Qatar tournament later this year is almost certainly the iconic duo's final World Cup, the one major honor that has eluded both of them throughout their historic careers.

Both have played in international football's biggest tournament four times previously, with neither setting the world alight at any point during those competitions.

Messi has so far come closest to winning the competition as he guided the South American giants to the final in 2014 while in Brazil, but they ultimately lost 1-0 to Germany in the final. He did manage to win the Golden Ball that edition.

B/R Football @brfootball Three years ago today, Portugal won the first Nations League and an iconic photo followed 📸 Three years ago today, Portugal won the first Nations League and an iconic photo followed 📸 https://t.co/KG0Z3rB6Kf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far