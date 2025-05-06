"Ghosting when it mattered most", "He is a fraud" - Barcelona fans slam star after getting knocked out of UCL following 4-3 loss to Inter Milan

Barcelona fans on X have blasted Ferran Torres after he struggled to make an impact during their 4-3 loss against Inter Milan. The Blaugrana were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 7-6 on aggregate in the semi-finals, following the second leg at the San Siro on Tuesday, May 6.

Ad

After both sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg, Inter Milan broke the deadlock in the 21st minute via Lautaro Martinez's close-range finish. Hakan Calhanoglu dispatched his penalty to double their lead in the 45th minute after Pau Cubarsi fouled Martinez inside the box.

Barcelona were phenomenal after the break and appeared to have one foot in the final after producing a memorable comeback. Eric Garcia (54'), Dani Olmo (60'), and Raphinha (87') scored one goal apiece to make it 3-2.

Ad

Trending

However, Francesco Acerbi proved to be the hero for the hosts, netting in the third minute of stoppage time to send the game into extra time. Davide Frattesi then found the bottom corner in the 99th minute to hand Inter Milan the lead, knocking the Blaugrana out of the Champions League.

Ferran Torres led the line for Barcelona, playing 90 minutes. However, he struggled to make an impact, making just 14 touches. The 25-year-old completed just six passes from an attempted nine (67 percent accuracy), created zero chances, completed zero dribbles, and landed no shots on target from one attempt.

Ad

One Barcelona fan posted:

"Ferran is a fraud"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Ferran ghosting when it mattered most #nothingnew"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Ferran u have blood on ur hands," one fan commented

"Ferran torres was a disgrace. Martin was meh, Olmo was meh, Cubarsi was meh," another added

"Flick started Ferran that's where he lost the plot," one fan insisted

"Ferran Torres is a disgrace to football," another chimed in

"Ferran Torres 91 minutes of cardio," one fan typed

Ad

How did Barcelona fare during their 4-3 loss against Inter Milan?

Barcelona were left heartbroken after Inter Milan showed great resilience to secure a 4-3 comeback win to progress to the UEFA Champions League final. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Blaugrana dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball, completing 666 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 29 percent possession and completed 208 passes with an accuracy of 66 percent.

Ad

Barcelona were arguably more threatening going forward as well, landing 22 shots in total, with 10 being on target. They created six big chances but missed four, striking the woodwork once (xG of 2.74). In comparison, Inter Milan landed 13 shots in total, with seven being on target (xG of 2.28).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 7, 2025, at 3:30 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More