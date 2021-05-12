Gianluigi Buffon announces he will leave Juventus at the end of the season

Legendary Italy and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced that he has decided to leave the Bianconeri at the end of this season on Tuesday. He will, however, continue to play football at an unknown destination.

"My future is clear. At the end of the season, I'm leaving Juve, and then I will either find something that stimulates me, or I will quit the game," said Buffon.

Gigi Buffon announces to Bein Sports: “I’ve decided to leave Juventus at the end of the season, I’m not extending the contract”. ⚪️⚫️ #Buffon #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

At the age of 43, the Italian will look to further prolong his career away from Juventus. The legendary goalkeeper holds the Serie A record for maximum appearances and has won 10 Scudettos with the Bianconeri.

However, he was deemed surplus to requirements this season by manager and friend Andrea Pirlo, who played the 43-year-old in only 7 league games.

"I have both given and received everything at Juventus. But we have come to the end of a cycle and it's only right that I put an end to any confusion (about his future)," said Buffon.

The announcement from Buffon comes following Juventus' 3-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan. This was a severe blow to their hopes of finishing in the Champions League places in the Serie A. The Old Lady currently 5th in the table at 69 points, one point behind Napoli and three behind AC Milan and Atalanta.

Gianluigi Buffon spent 19 successful seasons at Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon with the 2019/20 Serie A trophy.

Gianluigi Buffon may well go down as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the modern game. The Italian amassed 656 appearances in the Serie A - more than any other player - and won 10 Serie A titles during his stint with Juventus.

Buffon also had an incredibly successful career in the Italian national team, amassing 176 national caps. He also won the 2006 World Cup with the national team.

Gianluigi Buffon has announced he will leave Juventus when his contract ends at the end of the season.



He’s made 683 appearances and won 21 trophies with the club 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Ikctvwutl — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 11, 2021

The Italian previously left the Bianconeri to join up with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the 2018-19 Ligue 1 trophy. However, he returned to the Old Lady the following year, serving as a backup to first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Gianluigi Buffon will go down as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in European football. He won 25 major trophies (23 with Juventus, 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, and 1 with Parma) at the club level.

Buffon's future, however, remains uncertain. The 43-year-old has not revealed which club he will join next year but has ruled out announcing his retirement.