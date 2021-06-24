Gianluigi Buffon explains why he rejected Barcelona in favor of Parma 

Former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he rejected an offer from Barcelona in favor of joining his boyhood club Parma.

During his unveiling as a Parma player, Buffon revealed that he got two huge offers from Barcelona but did not want to be a backup goalkeeper at the club.

Buffon said:

"I had two big offers, but I didn't want to be a substitute again. I was tired of being the second choice. I did it at Juventus because of the link I have with the club, but to be honest I didn't want to do it again, not like the last two years."

Buffon also revealed that apart from Barcelona, he had offers from other Champions League clubs. But instead, he decided to return to his boyhood club Parma because of the emotional attachment he has with the club.

Buffon said:

"I had other interesting offers, even from teams in the Champions League, but the emotional implication with Parma made my mind up. That emotion is the only way to keep playing at a high level. I knew Parma could give me something no other team would. I am happy with the affection shown to me. I feel at home. I love it here."

Buffon returns to Parma after 20 years having left the club for Juventus in 2001. The Italian legend has signed a two-year deal with Parma and will play in Serie B.

Barcelona need a backup goalkeeper to Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona are in a goalkeeping crisis at the moment. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is their first-choice goalkeeper. However, the Catalans lack a proper backup shot-stopper to support the German international.

Barcelona's current number two is Brazilian Neto. However, the 31-year-old has an uncertain future at the Nou Camp.

Due to Barcelona's bleak financial situation, the club is looking to sell some of their fringe players in order to free up their wage bill, with Neto being one who is on the cusp of an exit.

But Buffon wouldn't have been an ideal backup to ter Stegen. The Italian legend is currently 43 years old and hasn't played regular first-team football in nearly four seasons.

Gianluigi Buffon has just signed his contract as new Parma goalkeeper. He’s back after 26 years where his legendary career started, done and confirmed. 🟡🔵 #Parma pic.twitter.com/vQdowMyJw4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

