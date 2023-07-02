Gianluigi Buffon offered stunning £25 million-per-season offer to move to Saudi Pro League: Reports

Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has received an offer worth £25 million per season from Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Italian legend is still active in the professional circuit at the age of 45 and has one more year on his contract with Parma.

After leaving Juventus in 2021, Buffon returned to his boyhood club where he began his professional career in 1995.

Now ahead of his 28th professional season, the World Cup winner could be on the move again, and one that's likely going to be the last of his illustrious career.

According to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Buffon has been offered a lucrative sum to join the Saudi Pro League. The unnamed club is willing to pay him £25 million a year.

At 45, the goalkeeper has shown no signs of slowing down. In the 2022-23 season, his time on the field was curtailed by a hamstring injury. But upon returning, Buffon reclaimed his place between the sticks and made 17 appearances as Parma reached the promotion playoffs.

Corriere dello Sport also reported that Buffon has a decision to make now. He could either retire from professional football after nearly three decades, continue playing for Parma, or end his career in Saudi Arabia. The ball is in his court.

It's worth noting that he has only ever played outside Italy once in his career when he joined French side PSG in 2018. He won the Ligue 1 and the French Supercup with the Parisians before returning to Juventus a year later.

Buffon could be the next big name to join Saudi Pro League

It's been a year of revelation for Saudi Arabia's professional football league, having seen an influx of big names joining their top flight lately.

It all began with Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr last December as the Portuguese ace left Europe for the first time in his career.

In the current summer transfer window, Karim Benzema, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Neves have all joined the Saudi Pro League on big-money deals.

Could the veteran keeper be next? The lure of £25 million a year is tempting enough, but the 45-year-old could also be willing to test the waters outside Europe for the first time in his career too.

It's difficult to see him play for a big side again given his age, so the Italian might as well make the jump and move to Saudi for a new professional experience in the twilight of his career.

