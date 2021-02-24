Gini Wijnaldum chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has had his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona to potentially link-up with Messi. Wijnaldum has played with some world-class footballers at club and international level, but is yet to play with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gini Wijnaldum was on Instagram Live, in conversation with former Macedonian international Mario Djurovski. When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Liverpool midfielder gave a tactful response on how the two stars are different.

“Sometimes I say Lionel Messi, sometimes I say Cristiano Ronaldo. It is not fair to pick between the two, because what one player has, the other player doesn't. They are both the [best] players in the world, for me," Wijnaldum said.

Gini Wijnaldum not the first to refrain from comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Several former players and managers have refused to compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as the two deserve their position at the top of the pedestal.

From World Cup winner Luis Cesar Menotti to the late Johan Cruyff, ex-players and managers have placed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a class of their own.

A few years ago, the two perhaps went head to head for the sheer volume of goals they could score. But of late, Lionel Messi’s position, in particular, has evolved into more of a creator rather than a goal-scorer.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Argentine has stopped scoring. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, continues to dominate the goal-scoring charts. The Portuguese star is currently leading the goal-scoring chart in Serie A, and continues to defy age as it seems like he can go on for several more years.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s perspective might change if he gets to play with Lionel Messi although that seems unlikely right now. The Argentine’s contract with Barcelona comes to an end this summer.

Gini Wijnaldum is expected to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona next summer as contract talks with the Reds have not moved forward. Compatriot and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has already hinted that he would like Wijnaldum at Camp Nou.