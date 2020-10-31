Reports: Inter Milan and PSG join Barcelona in race to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool 

Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly emerged as a target for Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, putting more pressure on Barcelona in their quest to sign the midfielder next year.

The 29-year-old was said to be a primary transfer target for Ronald Koeman, with the Barcelona manager interested in Gini Wijnaldum after their time together with the Netherlands national team. However, the former Everton manager revealed that the Blaugrana could not afford to sign the Netherlands international.

Wijnaldum has just one year left on his current Liverpool contract and the board are doing everything they can to tie him down to a new deal.

The former PSV star has been a key player in midfield for Jurgen Klopp since signing from Newcastle. The proof of his importance lies in the fact that no outfield player has played more minutes than him since he arrived at the club.

Klopp is said to be keen on having Gini Wijnaldum remain at Anfield. However, the management are unwilling to match his wage demands, which is reportedly £120,000/week, over double of what he currently earns.

If both parties fail to agree to a deal, Wijnaldum could walk away from the club for nothing next summer. He will be free to start talking to new clubs from January and a deal for a pre-transfer could potentially be agreed to in a few months.

Inter Milan, PSG, and Barcelona are in a three-way race to sign Gini Wijnaldum

Barcelona are widely regarded as the club most primed to sign Gini Wijnaldum if he decides to leave Anfield but things could change in the coming months.

According to a report by 90min, PSG and Inter Milan are also in the fray to sign the Netherlands international while Klopp insists the board will do everything in their power to tie him down to a new deal.

Antonio Conte is said to be an admirer of the player and is need of a new midfielder, with reports indicating that the out-of-form Christian Eriksen could be on his way out of Serie A after just one year.

PSG might lose Julian Draxler, who has failed to settle in the French capital but Barcelona are perhaps the club most in need of Gini Wijnaldum's services.

It is unknown how this transfer saga will play out, but regardless of what happens, the next few months will be crucial in deciding Wijnaldum's future.