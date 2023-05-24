Giorgio Chiellini calls Riqui Puig ‘clown’ for emulating Lionel Messi goal celebration during MLS derby

Riqui Puig's celebration resembling that of Lionel Messi elicited an angry response from former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini. The former Barcelona midfielder held his shirt up, imitating the Argentine superstar.

He did this after scoring the second goal as his LA Galaxy side beat Chiellini's Los Angeles FC 2-0 in the US Open Cup. The win sealed Galaxy's place in the quarter-finals of the cup.

Puig's stunning effort saw him dribble past multiple defenders before putting the ball in the back of the net, making amends for an earlier penalty miss. However, following the game, the veteran Italian was caught on camera shouting the word 'payaso', meaning clown, at Puig during a post-match interview.

The Italian probably considered it an over-celebration as Puig's side find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in the league, with just 13 points in 12 games. Chiellini's LAFC, on the other hand, are on top with 25 points.

The celebration was a mirror image of Lionel Messi's iconic celebration against Real Madrid in El Clasico in 2017.

Following Messi's departure, Puig was considered one of Barcelona's hottest prospects. The talented 23-year-old, however, ended up leaving the Catalan giants earlier this season. Their financial struggles meant he had to leave the club, with LA Galaxy picking him up on a free transfer in what was a shocking move.

Chelsea emerge as unlikely destination for Lionel Messi

The Argentine superstar is set to leave PSG at the end of the season

Chelsea has been marked as a possible candidate in the Lionel Messi sweepstakes. Football.London reports that the Blues owner Todd Boehly is interested in making another big signing.

While a move to the Middle East is looking likely for the Argentine, with Saudi Pro League sides interested, he has expressed his desire to stay in Europe. While a renewal with Paris Saint-Germain is unlikely, a return to Barcelona seems like the next most likely option.

Barcelona manager Xavi had this to say:

"It's up in the air. It depends on many things. There is not much more I can say. Leo is a spectacular footballer. He is a friend. From there, it depends on many things, but above all, on his intentions and what he wants."

Barcelona's financial situation might prove to be a hindrance in their pursuit. Having already performed well in La Liga and Ligue 1, a move to the Premier League could be enticing for the 35-year-old superstar.

Poll : 0 votes