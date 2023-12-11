"Girona is winning the league", "Xavi ball is finished" - Fans in disbelief as Barcelona slump to a 4-2 loss against Girona in La Liga fixture

Fans have reacted to Barcelona's shock 4-2 home defeat to Girona in La Liga on Sunday (December 10).

Artem Dovyk opened the scoring at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys inside 12 minutes before Robert Lewandowski restored parity seven minutes later. Miguel Gutierrez put the visitors in front five minutes before half-time, a lead they would not relinquish.

Valery Fernandez made it 3-1 in the 80th minute before Ilkay Gundogan netted in the second minute of stoppage time to reduce arrears for Barca. However, Cristhian Stuani restored Michel's side's two-goal lead as Girona registered a historic win to go top of the pile.

Playing only their fourth season in the Spanish top flight, Girona look set to comfortably better their tenth-placed finish, as their unexpectedly rousing start to the season continues.

Fans, meanwhile, reacted to Barca's capitulation at home, with one reckoning that the visitors will win the league, tweeting:

"Girona is winning the league"

Another reckons Barca manager Xavi's time in the dugout is over, tweeting:

"Xavi Ball is finished"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The win sent Girona two points clear at the top after 16 games following Real Madrid's 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier in the day. Barca are fourth, seven points behind the leaders.

"We have to work on our defending and finishing" - Barcelona boss

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi bemoaned his team's lack of clinicality up front and poor defending in the home loss to Girona on Saturday.

Admittting that his side remain a work in progress, Xavi said that both attacking and defending needs to get better, following the litany of missed chances up front and the defensive mistakes.

"I think we had the better of the game," said Xavi (as per Barca website). "We created a lot of chances. Without playing badly we picked up a bad result.

"We have to work on our defending and finishing. We lost because of that. We have not taken our chances and in defence we paid for our mistakes."

Admitting that it's a setback to be trailing in the title race, Xavi added:

"It's a blow as we are 7 behind Girona and 5 behind Real Madrid, level with Atlético. But that's the reality, this is a Barca team in construction, and that means moving forward and back. I think this is the way to go, no doubt, we will keep working."

Lauding Michel for his work at Girona, Xavi concluded:

“I am in no doubt that Girona are the best team who have come here. The win is credit to Girona, Míchel's work with his players is spectacular. It was a tight game, if we had won we would be talking about a fair result."

Barcelona return to action at Antwerp on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (December 13).