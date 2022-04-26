“Give him 300k a week!” - John Terry sends message to Chelsea amid rumours of 29-year-old’s move to Real Madrid

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes his former side should give Antonio Rudiger a new contract with improved wages amid reports linking him to Real Madrid. Rudiger is expected to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Terry stated that the Blues will have to fork out a large sum of money to find a replacement. Instead, he opined that Chelsea should channel those funds to keep Rudiger at the club.

John Terry took to Instagram to comment the following on a Sky Sports post (via Madrid Zone on Twitter):

"How have we let this man go. Give him 300k a week then, we will have to always 80-100 million to replace him and also give that player at least 300k a week and won't know how long it will take him to settle or even if he will."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Rudiger is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. The German defender is expected to pen a four-year deal with Los Blancos, keeping him at the club until 2026.

Real Madrid are in dire need of strengthening their defense ahead of the 2022-23 season. Carlo Ancelotti's side have lacked leaders in defense since they let Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos leave last summer.

Rudiger will come with a ton of experience from Chelsea. The 29-year-old defender has played a vital role in the Blues' recent success under Thomas Tuchel. They lifted the UEFA Champions League title last season and have added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this term.

Rudiger has so far made 196 appearances for Chelsea, contributing 12 goals and seven assists. The German international has been a vital part of Tuchel's side this season as well, having already played 47 matches across competitions.

Real Madrid take on another Premier League side in the Champions League after beating Chelsea

Real Madrid will take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Ancelotti's side are currently chasing a league and Champions League double this season.

Los Blancos already have one hand on the La Liga trophy. They are currently atop the league standings, 15 points clear of second-placed Barcelona with five games remaining in the campaign.

If Real Madrid get past Manchester City in the semifinals, they will either face Liverpool or Villarreal in the final in Paris next month.

