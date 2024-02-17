“Give him an Aadhar card” “Certified Indian” - Fans react hilariously after Kevin De Bruyne names his favorite post-match meal

Indian football fans reacted hilariously on social media after Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne named chicken vindaloo as his favorite post-match meal in an interview on the club's Instagram handle.

The vindaloo is a dish originating from the Portuguese occupation of the western coast of India. The amalgamation of cultures and cuisines led to the birth of this spicy chicken curry, which has become the Belgian midfielder's favorite post-match dish.

After winning Manchester City's Player of the Month award for his outstanding performances in January, De Bruyne was quizzed about his favorite post-match meal.

"Oooh... I'll probably say Chicken Curry Vindaloo... nice and spicy, top!" he replied.

Fans were pleasantly surprised and reacted hilariously to De Bruyne's admission, with one saying:

"Give him an Aadhaar card."

Another fan added:

"Certified Indian."

De Bruyne was sidelined for almost five months after picking up a hamstring injury in the first game of the Premier League season against Burnley. However, he has been firing on all cylinders since his return against Newcastle United in January.

Against the Magpies, De Bruyne grabbed a goal and an assist after being subbed on in the 69th minute to help City turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 comeback victory. The Belgian ace now has two goals and eight assists in just nine games this season and has been one of the best players in the Premier League in 2024.

Manchester City are within touching distance of league leaders Liverpool, sitting just two points behind the Reds with a game in hand. They are also leading their Champions League Round of 16 tie 3-1 against Copenhagen, and face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With De Bruyne's return to top form, City will be gunning for all three trophies to potentially complete a historic repeat treble.

Pep Guardiola takes full responsibility for Manchester City's inability to keep Cole Palmer at the club

Pep Guardiola has assumed full responsibility for Manchester City's inability to keep current Chelsea star Cole Palmer at the Etihad.

City sold academy graduate Palmer to Chelsea for a fee of €47 million last summer. Since then, Palmer has blossomed into the Blues' most potent offensive threat with 14 goals and nine assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season.

Guardiola admitted that he did not give the youngster the game time that he asked for, and completely understood his reasons for making the move to Stamford Bridge.

"After two or three seasons he wanted more minutes than he had the last season. I understand completely. If Palmer had the minutes I gave to Phil (Foden) from the beginning, he would be here – but I didn’t give them to him. That is my responsibility," he said in a pre-match press conference.

Guardiola also defended his move to use Palmer sparingly, noting the other world-class talent he had at his disposal.

"Why? Because of Bernardo (Silva), Riyad (Mahrez), Phil. In that moment, I chose the other ones," he added.

Even after Palmer's departure, City are in a strong position to reclaim the three trophies they lifted last season. With Palmer facing his former club in the next Premier League fixture, both sides will have a point to prove to each other.