"Give him a break sometimes!" - Arsenal legend blames Mikel Arteta for Bukayo Saka's injury 

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has criticized Mikel Arteta for not resting Bukayo Saka in the side's 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Lens on Tuesday (October 3).

The Gunners suffered defeat at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis courtesy of goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi. Gabriel Jesus had given the visitors the lead but Arteta's men suffered their first loss of the season.

Saka picked up a hamstring in the first half and was brought off for Fabio Vieira. There are doubts that he will be able to play when Arsenal face Manchester City this Sunday (October 8) in the Premier League.

Ljungberg is concerned about the extent of Saka's injury and has urged Arteta to start resting the England international. The former Gunners winger told CBS Sports (via football.london):

"Looking at this makes all the Arsenal fans a little bit worried. He was touching the back of his hamstring. I have been a little bit like rest him a little bit. I felt he’s played a bit too much. He's still young and you say they can run as much as they can when they’re young. Rest him."

Saka has already bagged five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions this season. He's vital to Arteta's side and Ljungberg admitted this:

"He's the most important player give him a break sometimes. I'm a bit worried for Arsenal at the weekend and how they're going to play without him."

The north Londoners now head into Sunday's clash with reigning Premier League champions City with question marks over Saka. Arteta gave an update on the 22-year-old's injury (via the aforementioned source):

"It wasn't an action, it was a back heel and he felt something and he wasn't comfortable to continue."

Arteta then told TV Sport 2:

"It doesn’t look good."

Arsenal come up against a City side that have made a scintillating start to the season. However, they did suffer their first defeat of the season in a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 30. The north Londoners trail the league-leading Cityzens by a point after seven games played.

Martin Odegaard reacts to Saka's injury in Arsenal's loss to Lens

Martin Odegaard admits Bukayo Saka's injury is a blow.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has admitted that Saka's potential absence is worrying. The Norweigan spoke after the defeat to Lens (via Metro):

"We still have some great players, but I think every team in the world would miss Bukayo. But we have to see what happens in the next few days. Hopefully it’s not too bad and he’s going to be ready."

Saka could be replaced by Leandro Trossard or Reiss Nelson who both played in the loss to Lens. Trossard has started the season strongly with three goals and one assist in six games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Nelson has managed one goal and one assist in six games across competitions. It remains to be seen how Arteta will look to replace Saka should he be set for a time on the sidelines.