"Give him his flowers", "Finally a performance worthy of the player he is" - Fans praise Real Madrid star after 3-2 win in Copa Del Rey Q/F

Real Madrid fans were pleased with their team's dramatic 3-2 win over Leganes in the quarterfinals of the Copa Del Rey. Many of them picked out midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for praise after an impressive display in the middle of the park.

Los Blancos were dealt multiple injury blows ahead of the game as Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba, and Jude Bellingham were ruled out. These players joined Antonio Rudiger, who had to come off in their last game against Espanyol through injury, on the sidelines for the trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opted against playing France international Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back, as he has in recent weeks, and allowed him to take up a midfield role. The Italian tactician chose to trust youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asencio at the back. This move allowed Tchouameni to show his class.

Trending

Tchouameni had a brilliant game for Los Blancos, and fans sang his praises in unison, taking to X to praise him for an impressive display.

A user asked that the midfielder be given his flowers.

"Give Tchouameni his flowers he deserve", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that Tchouameni finally put on a performance worthy of his talent.

"Tchouameni was ethereal today, finally a performance worthy of the player he is", they posted.

Another praised him for his shift in midfield as they rued the fact that he will need to play at centre-back again.

"Aurélien Tchouameni was insane today what a performance👏🏾Such a shame he needs to play CB again because we did not sign a CB 💀", they wrote.

A fan praised the midfielder for delivering a performance worthy of his price tag.

"Tchouameni was so good today, this is the player we spent big bucks on, may this continue", they posted.

Others simply pointed out that he was excellent in the game.

"Tchouameni was excellent tonight", one fan wrote.

"I’m not gonna lie tho. Tchouameni played VERY well today", another posted.

Aurélien Tchouameni won the most duels in the match (11) and registered a 97% passing accuracy throughout the game. He made seven recoveries during the game, as well as three interceptions, two blocks, and a clearance.

Real Madrid survive Leganes scare to reach Copa del Rey semis

Real Madrid survived a comeback from Leganes to claim a 3-2 win in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal meeting. Los Blancos booked their passage to the last four of the cup competition, though they almost threw the tie away.

Despite being clearly weakened by injuries, Real Madrid raced to a two-goal lead with goals from Luka Modric and Endrick in the 18th and 25th minutes, respectively. Leganes pulled one back from the penalty spot before the break, as Juan Cruz stepped up to score in the 39th minute.

Cruz scored an equaliser for his side just before the hour mark as they tied up the game in front of their fans. Real Madrid had an unlikely hero in 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia, who headed home a floated cross from Brahim Diaz in the 93rd minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback