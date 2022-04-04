"Give this guy the respect he deserves", "Monster mentality" - Barcelona fans in awe of star player's performance against Sevilla

Barcelona fans online heaped praise on Ousmane Dembele after yet another stellar performance against Sevilla in their 1-0 win on Sunday. Dembele provided the assist for Pedri's wonder-goal in the second-half to seal a hard-fought win for the Blaugrana.

The French winger is currently in the midst of a purple patch which has seen him earn more respect from the fans. The 24-year-old winger is finally enjoying an injury-free spell which has allowed him to showcase his full potential at the club.

Ousmane Dembele has had yet another injury-hit season which saw him return in November. However, the Frenchman has now become one of Barcelona's most important players under the management of Xavi Hernandez.

Dembele has contributed a goal and eight assists in his last six La Liga outings. In all, he has registered two goals and ten assists in all competitions.

Barcelona fans on Twitter have acknowledged Dembele's recent run of good form. Some have even suggested that he is currently the best winger in La Liga.

Trig @Kharlerh Barca fans went from whistling Ousmane Dembele to applauding him this season



Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Dembele finally becoming for Barca what Barcelona signed him to become Dembele finally becoming for Barca what Barcelona signed him to become

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



81% pass accuracy

68 total touches

7 chances created

4 attempted dribbles

3 successful dribbles

4 successful crosses

2 big chances created

2 shots attempted

1 assist



Just_Zwothe @__MayBach_



#FCBarcelona

#Dembele

𝕄𝕋 @TorresMat19 Dembele doesn't get enough recognition for the super season he is having.



Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris



Dembele joined the Catalan giants back in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around €140 million. The winger, however, has struggled to find consistent game-time due to numerous injuries.

Dembele's overall record for the La Liga giants currently stands at 32 goals and 31 assists in 140 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona pick up a vital La Liga win over Sevilla

Barcelona secured a vital win over Sevilla in the league as they look to finish a difficult season on a high. The win has taken the Catalan giants up to second in the standings.

It is worth noting that Barcelona, along with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, are all on 57 points. Xavi's side, however, do have a game in hand over their rivals and possess a much better head-to-head record and goal difference.

If the Blaugrana win their game in hand, they would reduce the gap to league leaders Real Madrid to nine points with eight games remaining in the season.

Xavi's side will now face Levante in the league on the 10th of April. Prior to their La Liga game, the Catalan outfit will travel to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

The winner of the tie will either face Olympique Lyonnais or West Ham United in the semifinal of the tournament.

