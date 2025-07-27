"Give him a lifetime contract", "What a talent" - Fans hail' generational' Arsenal star for his showing in 3-2 win against Newcastle

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) hailed Arsenal teenager Max Dowman for his impressive performance in their 3-2 win over Newcastle United. The two sides faced off in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, July 27.The Magpies broke the deadlock just six minutes after kick-off through an impressive finish by new signing Anthony Elanga. However, Mikel Merino equalized for the Gunners in the 33rd minute, placing his strike beyond the reach of Nick Pope. Two minutes later, Alex Murphy registered an unfortunate own goal, giving Arsenal a 2-1 lead going into the halftime break.In the 58th minute, Jacob Murphy drilled his shot into the net to equalize for Newcastle United. However, Martin Odegaard scored from the penalty spot to snatch a late 3-2 for the North London side in the 84th minute.Max Dowman came in as a replacement for Bukayo Saka at the hour mark and played the last 30 minutes of the game. He registered two shots on target, completed two out of three attempted dribbles, and won six out of eight ground duels contested (via Sofascore).The 15-year-old also maintained a passing accuracy of 100% (4/4) and won the penalty that ensued victory for Mikel Arteta's side. After the game, fans lauded his cameo performance, with one tweeting:&quot;Give Max Dowman a lifetime contract. GENERATIONAL ✨.”&quot;This Max Dowman kid is a bit special isn't he???,” a fan asked.&quot;Max Dowman really will have a bright future. That dribbles and cut inside was outstanding!,” another chimed in.&quot;Max Dowman, the future of football 🤩,” a fan opined.&quot;Dawg. Max dowman. We’ve just spawned our own Yamal.,” another claimed.&quot;Max Dowman ! What a talent! Protect him at all cost,” wrote another.&quot;Certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old&quot; - Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on Max Dowman's performance against Newcastle UnitedArsenal Open Training Session: Pre-Season Tour - Source: GettyMikel Arteta praised Max Dowman's performance against the Magpies, saying he was extraordinary. He also admitted that the management was pleased to have the attacking midfielder in their squad.Speaking in a post-match conference after their victory over Newcastle United, Arteta said (via Football London):&quot;Yeah, it is special. Obviously what he's done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. We are extremely happy to have him. I think again the environment that he's around in, his family, the people at the club and around the academy as well, super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first time.&quot;The teenager will hope to maintain consistency in Arsenal's forthcoming friendly games against Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal.