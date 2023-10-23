“Give me playing rubbish every week and let me score goals" - Alan Shearer makes interesting claim on Liverpool superstar 

Premier League icon Alan Shearer hailed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after he scored a brace to help the Reds defeat Everton 2-0 despite not playing particularly well on October 21.

The Reds had to work hard to secure a 2-0 win against 10-man Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield. Mohamed Salah marked his 150th appearance at Anfield across all competitions with two goals. His successful penalty (75') and finish from a blistering counterattack in the 97th minute were enough to seal a vital three points.

Despite being Liverpool's matchwinner on the day, the Egyptian King had an uncharacteristically poor game prior to his goals. He had a pass accuracy of 79%, completed zero successful dribbles, and had no accurate crosses.

Alan Shearer noticed this but made it clear that he would take having poor games as long as he was scoring if he was in Salah's shoes. He said on The Rest is Football Podcast (via HITC):

“He didn’t play that well though, did he?! I mean it seems stupid but his touch was off. It wasn’t working for him running with the ball. But that doesn’t matter, does it? You get two goals. Thank you very much and away you go."

He added:

“Give me playing rubbish every week and let me score goals. I wouldn’t have cared how I played. I would loved to have played well every game. But I would play rubbish every week, as long as I scored.”

Salah has had a scintillating start to the season, netting eight goals and providing four assists in 11 appearances in total.

Janusz Michallik believes Liverpool superstar is back to his best following Everton win

Former USMNT defender Janusz Michallik reckons Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is back to his best following an impressive performance during the Reds' 2-0 win against Everton.

The 32-year-old was unanimously considered to be the best centre-back in the world four years ago, finishing second to Lionel Messi for the 2019 Ballon d'Or award. While he continues to operate at a higher level for Liverpool, the defender's form has been slightly inconsistent in recent months.

Van Dijk had an impressive outing against the Toffees, recording a pass accuracy of 90%. He also made five clearances, 10 recoveries, and won 12 duels.

Michallik said (via Rousing the Kop):

“I’m starting to see Van Dijk at, I dare say, his absolute best. He’s slowly but surely getting there and that’s important. I wasn’t sure if he was going to get back to the van Dijk before his injury.”

Liverpool next face Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield on Thursday, October 26.