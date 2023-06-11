"Give Ten Hag time to get his head checked" – Manchester United fans don't want club to sign target after 'atrocious' performance in UCL final

Manchester United fans have expressed their honest opinion on Denzel Dumfries after Inter Milan's 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League summit clash against Manchester City on Saturday (June 10).

The Nerazzurri failed to triumph over Pep Guardiola's side in a tightly contested tie at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. After a goalless first half, Rodri scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute of the game for Manchester City.

Dumfries, 27, started the European final as the right wing-back in Simone Inzaghi's 3-5-2 setup. He completed just 15 passes, committed two fouls, and failed to win a single tackle before being taken off in the 76th minute of the tie.

Here are a few reactions from Manchester United supporters after the Dutchman's recent underwhelming outing:

🦅 @Gideoomatic Denzel Dumfries, this is not a professional footballer I promise you Denzel Dumfries, this is not a professional footballer I promise you

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Thank god we aren’t buying a RB this summer, give Ten Hag time to get his head checked if he wants Dumfries. Thank god we aren’t buying a RB this summer, give Ten Hag time to get his head checked if he wants Dumfries.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 @UtdEra_ Wouldn’t want Dumfries at United. He’s a complete liability defensively Wouldn’t want Dumfries at United. He’s a complete liability defensively

Henry @Henry_091191 @Muppetiers I would totally agree with you on this. He’s bang average, AWB Clear @Muppetiers I would totally agree with you on this. He’s bang average, AWB Clear

David @Rainbow__29 @Gideoomatic he had a whole minute to cross @Gideoomatic he had a whole minute to cross

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are aiming to reignite their interest in Dumfries ahead of the 2023-24 season. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the 43-cap Netherlands star.

With Inter Milan currently cash-strapped, they are willing to sell Dumfries for a fee in the region of £40-£50 million.

Dumfries, who graduated from Sparta Rotterdam's youth setup, joined the Serie A outfit from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million in 2021. He has scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 96 appearances for his current club so far.

Alan Hutton asserts Manchester United star's future is in jeopardy

During an interaction with Football Insider, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Alan Hutton was asked whether Fred's stint at Manchester United is about to come to an end this summer. He responded:

"I think it is possibly time up. I like him as a player, he works so hard, gives you 110 per cent. I think the midfield has been relatively settled since Casemiro came in. I think if [Mason] Mount comes in, he will share that load."

Claiming that Erik ten Hag might be hoping to sell Fred to make room for summer signings, Hutton continued:

"It has been difficult for Fred, he is not going to score you a barrel-load of goals so you are wondering if there is the option for a possible upgrade. If so, then you have to ship people out. I am wondering whether Ten Hag is now thinking along those lines, that he wants fresh blood in. But to do that... you have to lower your numbers."

Fred, 30, has established himself as a squad member for Manchester United since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for over £52 million in 2018. He has registered 14 goals and 19 assists in 213 games across competitions for them.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham have expressed an interest in snapping up the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes