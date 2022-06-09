“Give him a vacation”, “Needs a break” – Portugal fans fear 28-year-old star could struggle after being named in line-up for Czech Republic clash

Fans have their reservations about Fernando Santos' decision to start Joao Cancelo for Portugal against the Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League clash on June 9.

Cancelo, 28, has been in remarkable form for Manchester City this season, making 52 appearances and scoring three goals whilst contributing 10 assists.

However, the amount of minutes he has played is a matter of concern among Portuguese fans, with the defender having scored in the side's 4-0 demolition over Switzerland last time out.

Santos has chosen a 4-3-3 while handing starts to Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes and William Carvalho in the heart of midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts in attack alongside Diogo Jota and Bernado Silva, with the three having impressed for club and country throughout the season.

Ronaldo makes his 118th international appearance for Portugal. He will be looking to continue his impressive goalscoring feats after hitting a double against Switzerland.

Portugal are currently top of Group B in the UEFA Nations League over the Czech Republic with a better goal difference of three. There still appears to be concern with regard to the continued use of Joao Cancelo in the national side.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

fino🇧🇼🇵🇹 @joaofinogarcia @City_Xtra @ManCity Cancelo has been slaving away for Portugal and man city give him a vacation @City_Xtra @ManCity Cancelo has been slaving away for Portugal and man city give him a vacation 😭

Manal @mxnxl_ City Xtra @City_Xtra @ManCity Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva start for Portugal vs Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League. Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva start for Portugal vs Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League. 🇵🇹🔵 @ManCity This is crazy how often do they play nations league games? Cancelo and bernardo has played an insane number of games and too too frequently this year twitter.com/city_xtra/stat… This is crazy how often do they play nations league games? Cancelo and bernardo has played an insane number of games and too too frequently this year twitter.com/city_xtra/stat…

Portugal could be a dark horse at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal impressed against Switzerland

Portugal's route to the World Cup in Qatar was no easy feat given that it took them till the playoff passage in order to qualify. Many had expected Fernando Santos' side to win their qualification group which also included Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Portugal, though, were usurped by Serbia, missing out on winning Group A by three points. They were then tasked with qualifying through the Playoffs and had expected to be playing European champions Italy in the final.

The Portuguese coasted to victory over Turkey, winning 3-1 in the semi-final while Italy fell to a shock 1-0 loss to North Macedonia. Seleção das Quinas wouldn't have a problem beating the minnows in the final, as a Bruno Fernandes double sent them to Qatar.

The Portuguese team showed they meant business in a 4-0 demolition against Switzerland on June 5, with Ronaldo grabbing a brace and William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo also getting on the scoresheet.

There is an abundance of talent at Fernando Santos' disposal that could see them become potential challengers to claim the World Cup later this year.

It could be an international swansong for Cristiano Ronaldo, who at the age of 37 is getting closer to ending his storied international career. There couldn't be a better way for the Portuguese to end his career than by lifting the World Cup in Qatar.

