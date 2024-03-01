"Given me the opportunity to play every week" - Manchester United star admits he's 'grateful' to Ten Hag for giving him first-team chance

Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho has stated that he's grateful to Erik ten Hag for giving him chances in Manchester United's first team.

After being an unused substitute for a series of matches, Garnacho made his first team debut in April 2022 against Chelsea. Since then, the Argentine has made 71 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 12 goals and eight assists.

Nevertheless, in the 2023-24 season, the 19-year-old has become a crucial part of the Old Trafford outfit. Alejandro Garnacho has made a total of 35 appearances this season, registering seven goals and three assists.

Garnacho was also named Manchester United's Player of the Month for December. However, talking about the Dutch manager's importance in giving him a chance in United's first team, the 19-year-old stated that he's grateful to Erik ten Hag.

“Erik [ten Hag] is a very good manager. He has given me the opportunity to play every week at this club. I am grateful. He always wants me to work hard and train well every day," Garnacho said (via Sky Sports).

With the help of an 89th-minute goal from Casemiro against Nottingham Forest, Manchester United booked their place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, where they'll face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on March 17.

The Red Devils will next face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 3.

Chelsea to challenge Manchester United in pursuit of 17-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United can reportedly face competition from Chelsea in their pursuit of signing Corinthians defender Rafael Venancio, as per Globo Esporte.

According to the aforementioned report, the Brazilian defender's contract at Corinthians will expire in April 2026. Moreover, he also has a reported release clause of €30 million.

Rafael Venâncio is still a part of Corinthians' Under-20 team and the Brazilian side will attempt to keep the 17-year-old for a longer period. Interestingly, the teenager has been on the radar of top European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Earlier this year, Corinthians sold 21-year-old central defender Murillo Santiago Costa to Nottingham Forest for €12 million. Apart from Rafael Venancio, the Red Devils are also interested in signing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

