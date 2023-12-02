"Gives double agent vibes", "Took the joy out of this win" - Arsenal fans call star a 'weak link' after their 2-1 win over Wolves

Arsenal fans slammed Oleksandr Zinchenko on X (formerly Twitter) after his error enabled Wolverhampton Wanderers to get back into the game in the 86th minute. Despite this, the Gunners managed to secure a 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

Mikel Arteta and Co. got off to the perfect start in the sixth minute. Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock, finding the bottom-left corner past Jose Sa with a good finish. They doubled their advantage seven minutes later with Martin Odegaard brilliantly dispatching the ball into the bottom-right corner from distance from Zinchenko's lay-off.

Despite missing a host of chances to increase their lead, Arsenal appeared to be cruising to an easy win. This changed in the 86th minute after Zinchenko was caught in possession under pressure by Nelson Semedo. The ball found its way to Matheus Cunha who whipped the ball into the back of the net, halving the deficit.

The Gunners managed to hold onto their lead to secure all three points, however, Arsenal fans were furious with Zinchenko for costing them a clean sheet. The Ukraine international didn't have the best of games, as he was dispossessed thrice and lost four duels.

One fan posted:

"Zinchenko still gives double agent vibes"

"Zinchenko took the joy out of this win man. Fool"

Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table over Manchester City by four points, with a game in hand. They currently have 33 points from 14 games, having won 10 games, drawn three, and lost one.

Who performed the best for Arsenal during their 2-1 win against Wolves?

Barring Oleksandr Zinchenko's mistake towards the end of the game, Arsenal looked impressive during their 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday. Let's take a look at who was the Player of the Match (as per FotMob).

Martin Odegaard was given the highest rating (8.6) of any player on the pitch. The 24-year-old produced a captain's performance, scoring one goal, creating six big chances, and completing 77 out of 87 passes with an accuracy of 89%.

In addition, Odegaard made nine passes into the final third, made five recoveries, and completed both of his accurate long balls. He will be hoping to replicate this form in the Gunners' next fixture against Luton Town on Tuesday, December 5.