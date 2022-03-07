"Gives you much more going forward" - Garth Crooks says 22-year-old Chelsea star's return to the starting lineup 'was telling'

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has said that Reece James' return to the starting XI is crucial for Chelsea. The 63-year-old pundit picked James in his Premier League Team of the Week, in the right wing-back position.

Crooks believes James offers a lot more to the Blues going forward. The 22-year-old full-back contributed a goal and an assist during their 4-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor. In his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said:

"The return of Reece James to Chelsea's starting line-up was telling. Thomas Tuchel left the England international out of the starting line-up against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and Chelsea suffered for it."

"Goals are invaluable in any team, and when you replace goalscorers with caution, it can be costly. James' return on Chelsea's right-hand side for the injured Cesar Azpilicueta against Burnley paid off in a major way."

He added:

"James might not be as good in defence as the Spaniard, but he gives you much more going forward. His second-half finish and assist for Kai Havertz set the tone for an excellent away win."

Reece James had missed almost two months following a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old full-back returned to league action for the first time since the turn of the year. James also missed Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup campaign in the UAE.

Despite his recent injury, James has enjoyed a productive season so far. The Englishman has contributed six goals and seven assists in 26 matches across competitions.

Garth Crooks picks three Chelsea players in his Team of the Week

Apart from Reece James, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva were the other players from Thomas Tuchel's side who were included in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week. The German international scored a brace against Burnley. Those were his first league goals since early November.

Thiago Silva, meanwhile, once again showed his class in defence. The 37-year-old defender made a clearance in front of an open goal to deny Burnley forward Wout Weghorst in the first half.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Week after week. Game after game. Thiago Silva is putting in world class performances…



Chelsea are more than lucky to have him. 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝. Week after week. Game after game. Thiago Silva is putting in world class performances…Chelsea are more than lucky to have him. 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝. https://t.co/GPHvrBOAvt

Silva recently penned a one-year contract extension that will see him at Stamford Bridge for the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian defender has been one of the most consistent players this season under Thomas Tuchel. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring thrice.

Edited by Bhargav