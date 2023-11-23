"Gives us another dimension" - Former Arsenal star wants Mikel Arteta to start 26-year-old star instead of Leandro Trossard against Brentford

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Mikel Arteta to bring Gabriel Jesus back into his starting lineup ahead of Leandro Trossard against Brentford.

The Gunners make the short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (November 25). They've been handed a boost as Jesus will be available following a short spell on the sidelines.

Jesus missed each of Arsenal's last three league games due to a hamstring injury. But, he started in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (November 21).

Trossard has started in Jesus' place for Arteta's side and fared well in a 3-1 win against Burnley last time out. The Belgian posted a goal and an assist in the victory at the Emirates.

However, Campbell doesn't think Trossard should start against Brentford now that Jesus is back. He told the Highbury Squad podcast (via football.london):

"Jesus comes back in. Sorry, Trossard. I think Trossard is a top player, but he’s not Jesus."

The Brazilian frontman has made a promising start to the campaign, bagging four goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions. Campbell went on to explain why he prefers Jesus to Trossard:

"Jesus gives us another dimension. I was hoping when Jesus went down that Trossard would have grabbed a few games a bit more, but he shared the load with Eddie a bit more. Jesus is the top man; he is the top man."

Arsenal head into the game against the Bees looking likely to mount another title challenge. Arteta's men are third in the league, a point behind leaders Manchester City and level with second-placed Liverpool.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus makes an interesting claim over his goal contributions

Gabriel Jesus has suggested his game isn't based on scoring.

Jesus made an honest assessment when he accepted that goalscoring is not his strong point. He said (via CentreGoals):

"I believe that goals are not my strong point"

The Gunners striker hasn't been the most prolific center-forward during his time in the Premier League. He managed 95 goals in 236 games during his time at Manchester City from 2017 to 2022.

Many thought Jesus would be the long-term replacement of City's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero. But, he was allowed to leave and join Arsenal, with the Cityzens instead signing the prolific Erling Haaland.

Jesus managed 11 goals in 33 games across competitions during his debut season at the Emirates. He's followed that up with four in 11 so far this campaign.

Despite the Brazil international's admission, he does hold an impressive record in the UEFA Champions League. He's scored more goals in Europe's elite club competition (23) than Selecao legends Roberto Firmino (22), Romário (20), Ronaldinho (18) and Ronaldo (14), per Squawka.