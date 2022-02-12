“Giving the captaincy to Lacazette was going two steps back” – Paul Merson chooses next Arsenal captain

Ever since Mikel Arteta stepped in as Arsenal manager he has been determined to change the culture at the club. His emphasis has been on creating a leadership group in the squad where responsibility is shared by multiple individuals. In recent months the strong character of many Arsenal players has been evidently visible.

Discipline and commitment are two things he has regularly asked of his players and does not go lightly on anyone who fails to take responsibility. The Spaniard even ousted his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to a disciplinary breach in December and offloaded him in the winter transfer window.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Great scenes at full-time between the Arsenal players and the away fans.



Such a close bond between this team and the fans this season - home and away. Great scenes at full-time between the Arsenal players and the away fans.Such a close bond between this team and the fans this season - home and away. https://t.co/9KCW5El0I9

The captain's armband now rests with Alexandre Lacazette, who is the second most senior figure in the squad after Aubameyang. However, Arsenal legend Paul Merson is not in agreement with this decision because the Frenchman is aging and has a contract that runs out in the summer.

In his column for the Daily Star, he wrote:

"They moved one step forward getting rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his massive wages - but giving the captaincy to Lacazette was going two steps back."

"Lacazette is 30 years old now. I think he needs to show some leadership. But I do not agree with him being made captain one iota."

The former Arsenal midfielder has even suggested the two names he thinks should be given a chance to wear the captain's armband. He wrote:

"Give it to someone like Tierney and start building now. I like Tierney. I think he'll run through a brick wall for you. I think Ben White could be captain as well. One of those two. They are there for the long run. Why not?"

Arsenal @Arsenal Another clean sheet

Solid defensive performance

🥰 Make a young Gooner's day



Love that, Another clean sheetSolid defensive performance🥰 Make a young Gooner's dayLove that, @ben6white 💪 Another clean sheet 👏 Solid defensive performance 🥰 Make a young Gooner's dayLove that, @ben6white ❤️ https://t.co/SuZgZBrTTB

Paul Merson wants Arsenal to sort out contracts for young players

The Gunners have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season. They are in a position to make the top-four and the credit should go to the young guns. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have been the brightest sparks.

Merson believes they need to shift their focus from the 30-year old French striker to ensuring their young players are tied to new contracts. He wrote:

"Lacazette's not going to be there next season. What's the point? That worries me. It makes me wonder if they want to offer him a new contract."

"That would be a mistake. Of course it would. They haven't looked like challenging for the title with Lacazette up front have they? He hasn't always been able to even get in the team."

Saka's performances with in the England outfit and with the Gunners have seen an increase in the number of his suitors. Rumors suggest that Liverpool and even Manchester City to some extent are monitoring his situation at the north London club.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 We need to secure UCL football ASAP because the way Klopp openly admires both Saka & Martinelli is worrying We need to secure UCL football ASAP because the way Klopp openly admires both Saka & Martinelli is worrying https://t.co/tqSiuBNMjw

The former Arsenal legend wants them to get his contract situation sorted as soon as possible. Merson wrote:

"And my old club should start sorting out better contracts for young players like Bukayo Saka right now instead of wasting their money like they have before. Arsenal have young players who have come through the ranks and are getting paid next to nothing compared to him."

"It's an absolute joke. Arsenal have got to tie these kids down. Give THEM the money. It's players like Saka who need new contracts. Not players like Lacazette."

Mikel Arteta will want to ensure that he keeps hold of Saka for a long time, but the prospect of Champions League football could be a deciding factor.

