"Giving us all his best Mickey Mouse impression" - Twitter in splits as ex-Arsenal star Alex Lacazette hilariously loses his voice in post-match interview

Football fans on Twitter had a laugh at Alexandre Lacazette's expense after the former Arsenal striker lost his voice in a post-match interview recently.

The France international returned to Olympique de Lyonnais after five years this summer when his contract at the Emirates expired at the end of last season. Since returning to his childhood club, Lacazette has found the net four times in seven Ligue 1 appearances.

However, he failed to register his name on the scoresheet when Lyon faced AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II yesterday (September 11). Benoit Badiashile and Guillermo Maripan's goals in the second half meant that Karl Toko Ekambi's 81st-minute goal was only a consolation strike for Lyon.

Lacazette was interviewed in the aftermath of Monaco's 2-1 and seemed to lose his voice in a hilarious manner.

The video, originally on Prime Video (h/t @InstantFoot), can be seen below:

Football fans were bound not to let this incident slide. Here are some of the best reactions to the former Arsenal star speaking as if he had inhaled helium before coming up to the microphone:

george @StokeyyG2 Lacazette giving us all his best Mickey Mouse impression Lacazette giving us all his best Mickey Mouse impression https://t.co/JWPQxYGCJL

Get French Football News @GFFN Alexandre Lacazette loses his voice in a major way post-match. No helium balloons were used in the making of this interview. (APV) Alexandre Lacazette loses his voice in a major way post-match. No helium balloons were used in the making of this interview. (APV) https://t.co/n8CJxfJMRu

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 @holderism @GFFN Understand why his form dipped now. There was a tiny French mouse living inside him @GFFN Understand why his form dipped now. There was a tiny French mouse living inside him

dk41 @coyi_dk @GFFN @Whuollyhx This was the funniest shit i have watched lmao @GFFN @Whuollyhx This was the funniest shit i have watched lmao😂😂

Thomas ⚜️🇫🇷⚜️ @thomasrnd87 @GFFN It’s not the first time is it? How much does he yell during a game? @GFFN It’s not the first time is it? How much does he yell during a game?

The Lyon striker, to his credit, soldiered on and completed the entire interview. Lacazette was signed by Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for a then-club-record fee of £52.7 million.

Lacazette departed the Gunners last summer after a disappointing 2021-22 season, where he managed to score just four times in 30 league appearances. He is currently captaining the Lyon side under manager Peter Bosz.

Bundesliga striker reveals Arsenal is his dream destination

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January and Lacazette on a free transfer this summer.

If manager Mikel Arteta wants to add another centre-forward to his squad, then Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind could be a potential target. The Denmark international, after all, considers the Gunners to be his dream destination.

Speaking in an interview with Bulinews.com, Wind denied any concrete interest from other clubs for his services this summer. With regards to his future, however, the striker admitted:

"If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favorite club. In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there."

Wind has scored five goals and provided one assist in 16 games across all competitions since joining Die Wolfe from FC Copenhagen in January 2022.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Diptanil Roy