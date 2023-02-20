"Glad you’re feeling better" - Chelsea legend send positive message to Cesar Azpilicueta after his horrific injury against Southampton

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has sent Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta a message of support after his horrific injury suffered in the 1-0 PRemier League defeat to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). The Spaniard was taken to hospital after being inadvertently kicked in the face by Saints striker Sekou Mara.

Azpilicueta was left floored after the incident, which occurred in the 75th minute as medical staff worked on the defender. They stretchered the player off the pitch and took him to hospital. He has since posted on Twitter thanking fans for their messages of support.

Drogba responded to Azpilicueta's post, calling the Chelsea captain a 'warrior'. The Ivorian said:

"Azpiiiiiiiiiii the warrior!!!! Glad you’re feeling better my Man."

"Azpiiiiiiiiiii the warrior!!!! Glad you're feeling better my Man."

Thank you all for your love and messages of support!

There has been no timeline on how long Azpilicueta will be out of action.

There has been no timeline on how long Azpilicueta will be out of action. He did add to his post:

"Now, time to recover, and I will see you soon on the pitch!"

His recovery will come as a relief, as the incident was extremely worrying. Chelsea boss Graham Potter's time in charge at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by constant injuries. His side next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 20). They sit tenth, trailing fourth-placed Spurs by 11 points, after 23 games.

Chelsea manager Potter insists he won't lose faith in his philosophy

West Ham United vs Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea appointed Potter as their coach in September, with the Englishman succeeding Thomas Tuchel. He arrived at Stamford Bridge after impressing at Brighton & Hove Albion for three seasons, consolidating the Seagulls as a mid-table side.

Potter was handed a six-year contract with the Blues, who were eager to have a long-term project in place. However, results and performances have already placed huge pressure on the former Brighton manager.

His side have won just once in ten games across competitions and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They also trail Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Nevertheless, Potter is adamant that he's not losing faith in his ideas, telling the club's website after the Southampton game:

"No, I do not (lose belief or faith in his methods). I know it is football, and sometimes this happens. I know my qualities. I know what I have done in my career, and I understand when results do not go your way, you are open to criticism, and that is fair."

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Is the writing on the wall for Graham Potter at Chelsea now that he’s the odds-on favourite to be the next PL manager sacked? Is the writing on the wall for Graham Potter at Chelsea now that he’s the odds-on favourite to be the next PL manager sacked? 👀 https://t.co/QQZv2Vr0Ws

Potter has overseen eight wins, as many defeats and seven draws in 25 games across competitions at Stamford Bridge. His side look increasingly likely to miss out on a top-four finish.

