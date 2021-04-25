Glazers set selling price for Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United fans have been protesting against the club owners for ages and the Glazers have finally set a selling price for the Premier League giants.

According to Marca via The Irish Mirror, the American family are ready to sell the club if they are offered £4 billion.

The Glazers have been at Manchester United for the last 16 years and while their time at Old Trafford has been marred by controversies, the failed attempt to join the European Super League has only added to the frustration of the fans.

The Red Devils were among the 12 clubs who were a part of the rebel ESL announced last Sunday. After massive outrage from fans and former players, Manchester United backtracked on their decision and went on to cut ties with the ESL.

The fiasco caused quite a shake-up at Old Trafford and if city investors are to be believed, the Glazers could now be convinced to end their association with Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer.

In the aftermath of the ESL debacle, Joel Glazer penned an apology to the fans. Ed Woodward also announced his decision to resign from his role as executive vice-chairman of the club at the end of the current year.

Woodward has been in charge of Manchester United since 2013 after Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left their respective roles at Old Trafford.

His time at the club has been largely controversial, including a long list of failed transfers and the appointments of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, none of whom were right for Manchester United.

The Red Devils failed to challenge for the Premier League title under Woodward. However, he redeemed himself with the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United could still finish the season with silverware

Manchester United have shown steady progress since the arrival of the Norwegian, and are braced for two consecutive finishes in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the Ferguson era.

The Red Devils are currently second in the league and the title challenge is all but over this season.

However, they could still finish the season with silverware, having reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they face AS Roma on Thursday.

✈️ Longest Top Division Unbeaten Away Runs



27 – Arsenal (2003-04)

24 – MANCHESTER UTD (2020-)

Manchester United took their unbeaten away run in the Premier League to 24 games after a 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Sunday.