Glen Johnson makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Glen Johnson has predicted the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City to go down to the wire. The former Chelsea star reckons both sides will keep digging out results and win as many games as possible.

City won 3-1 at Arsenal on Wednesday (February 14) night to go top in the Premier League. However, the Cityzens have played a game more than the Gunners, who have a trip to the Etihad to come.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Johnson said that both sides have shown a fighting spirit and getting results even when not playing well:

"I think City will claw them back, but I think Arsenal have been the most impressive team. City are always going to win games even when they are not playing well because of the players they have got. But the way Arsenal have actually been dominating games, possession-wise, creating chances, they have been consistent with it."

Johnson continued:

"So I don't think they are going to slow down, but I do expect City to get closer. If they can hold on, it will just come down to those last few weeks, and if they have the plums to leave City behind, when they haven't been in that position for an awful long time. It will be how they deal with that pressure of looking over your shoulder and we will see if they can get over the line."

City (51) are ahead of the Gunners on goal difference after 23 games, with the latter having played 22.

Shift in Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City?

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has called for cool heads after losing the top spot in the Premier League. He believes the Gunners can still beat Manchester City to the title.

The Norwegian told the club website:

"We know there's a long way to go; we've said it after every game we've won. We have to stay calm; keep working hard, and take it game by game. The game is decided in the boxes, and we were not sharp enough, in front of the goal and in our own as well. They were better."

The Gunners travel to Manchester City in GameWeek 33 at the end of April.

