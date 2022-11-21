Glenn Hoddle explains why Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo could enjoy 'wonderful' 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Former England footballer Glen Hoddle recently backed Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to have a 'wonderful' campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Metro Sports, Hoddle said that Ronaldo would like to prove that he is still one of the best players in the world. Hoddle said (via Metro):

"This World Cup coming up as it is with what’s happened to him at club level, I think he’s chomping on the bit. I think there’s a real determination about Ronaldo to prove Man United wrong, to prove to everyone world that he’s still one of the best players in the world."

Hoddle added that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United chapter has come to an end. Hence, the Portuguese will look to use the World Cup as a stage to re-establish himself. He said:

"It’s pretty obvious his United story has come to an end, and he’ll close his book, but I think more importantly he’s going to use that incentive for what’s happened for the World Cup. So I think this has come at a great time for Portugal and they can feed off that.

"And they have a strong team as well, the XI that they put out will have a nice balance to it and if they give him the opportunities, if they create a lot for him, he could have a wonderful tournament."

The former Tottenham Hotspur player went on to say:

"For me, he’s still one of the best finishers that United have got. I look at other players and think, “You know what, Ronaldo would have put that ball in the back of the net had he been given that chance”, and I think that’s what he could possibly do for Portugal."

Portugal's campaign will get underway against Ghana on November 24. The other teams in Group H are Uruguay and South Korea.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will look to prove the doubters wrong at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo has been far from his best for Manchester United this season, scoring three and assisting two goals in 16 games. His recent interview with Piers Morgan suggests that his career at the English club is all but done.

There have also been speculations about whether Ronaldo is past his prime and isn't the same player anymore. The Portugal captain will look to prove the critics wrong in Qatar.

