Glenn Hoddle predicts the result for Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League second-leg clash

Former England international Glenn Hoddle has backed Chelsea to come out on top against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second-leg clash on Wednesday.

The Blues currently have the advantage heading into the return leg at Stamford Bridge as they managed to score an away goal to draw 1-1 against Real Madrid.

Hoddle believes Real Madrid are not at their strongest, and Chelsea should assert their dominance over Zinedine Zidane’s side as they did in the first leg.

“I said before the first leg that I thought over two legs they (Chelsea) would get through. They are not playing the greatest Real Madrid side ever. I think Real will have a stronger side at the Bridge on Wednesday than they had in the first leg and I think Chelsea are going to have to play well," Hoddle told the Evening Standard.

“But I thought there were major parts of that first leg where Chelsea were in control and should have got the second goal. Sergio Ramos will strengthen Real if he comes back in but I think Chelsea should be buoyant, they should be positive and I think they will win the game. They are playing with a lot of confidence and Thomas Tuchel has done a wonderful job," he added.

Real Madrid will be without two key players against Chelsea

Although the Real Madrid duo of Ferland Mendy and Sergio Ramos are expected to play a part, the duo of Raphael Varane and Lucas Vazquez will not be available for the game.

Real Madrid were not at their best in the first leg and will perhaps count themselves lucky to head into the second leg without a deficit.

However, Zidane’s side will still need to find an away goal if they want to win the tie on aggregate. Chelsea will look to stop them and are in a good run of form at the moment.

Chelsea have kept four clean-sheets in their last four games across all competitions and have found new defensive rigidity under Thomas Tuchel.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have not been at their scoring best, having drawn blanks in three of their last six games across all competitions.