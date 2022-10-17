"Glorified rat," "Don't think I dislike a footballer more" - Liverpool fans brand Manchester City superstar as a 'scumbag' for what he did in Reds' 1-0 win at Anfield 

Liverpool supporters were left furious with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva following his antics during their clash at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner 15 minutes before full-time to hand the Reds a vital victory in an encounter that became a feisty affair.

City thought they had taken the lead in the second half when Phil Foden fired home, but referee Anthony Taylor was advised by VAR to reverse his decision. It was due to an Erling Haaland foul on Thiago Alcantara.

After Liverpool's goal, City's desperation to get back into the game and preserve their unbeaten record was clear as Bernardo Silva brought down Salah in the corner by the shirt. The officials waved away the appeal, which was in keeping with the way they officiated the game.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Jurgen Klopp is all of us here isn’t he Jurgen Klopp is all of us here isn’t he https://t.co/37z4A2fFB9

The decision enraged Klopp, who berated the linesman and was sent off by the referee for dissent. Silva then started to argue with several Reds players as a scuffle broke out, with tensions threatening to boil over.

Silva failed to contribute in a meaningful way as City fell to a defeat which left them four points behind leaders Arsenal. After the full-time whistle at Anfield, Liverpool supporters took to Twitter to slam the Portuguese star for his behavior during the clash at Merseyside.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it was his fault that he was sent off during win over Manchester City

The Liverpool boss was clearly unimpressed with how the game was officiated by the referees and linesmen. He eventually lost his cool and screamed at the officials, which led to the game being stopped so Taylor could send Klopp to the stands.

After the encounter, Klopp took responsibilty for the red card, but was clearly frustrated by the events that led up to the incident. He told BBC Sport:

"Nothing to do with anything, in my situation you have to take everything. I am old but I am not tired, nothing to do with the general situation but the build up to today.

"Pep and I have no problem, we were talking and saw it the same way, how can you lead a game like this? So many flying challenges, players have to adapt and if it is allowed for them to do then good. Lets play football.

"We can only watch and accept what they do but in that moment I snapped, my fault and I hope we agree, and that on Match of the Day you have the time to look at that situation, and maybe somebody in the studio finds an explanation why that was not a foul."

