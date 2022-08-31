“Go back to your shisha lounge man,” “shooting like he’s got arthritis” – Chelsea fans tear into player who ‘has forgotten how to play football’ after 2-1 loss at Southampton

Chelsea fans have slammed their players for an unexpected loss against a more clinical Southampton side that created a magical comeback against the stumbling Blues. While they have reacted angrily at the general performance on the night, much of their ire has been directed towards Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech.

The forward struggled against a more physical Southampton side, unable to create enough chances to improve the scoreline for his team. The Moroccan winger played the whole match but did not have many memorable moments, which has led to the Blues supporters taking to Twitter to slam him.

Here is a selection of tweets from the angry Chelsea fans:

C #LAWESTT @TucheIRole Ziyech just go back to your shisha lounge man you aren’t a real footballer Ziyech just go back to your shisha lounge man you aren’t a real footballer

𝘡𝘶𝘣𝘴 ✌︎ @general_zubs Ziyech has forgotten how to play football.

Hmmm Ziyech has forgotten how to play football.Hmmm

T-D-B @tdb_cfc Ziyech has been shooting like he’s got arthritis. Ziyech has been shooting like he’s got arthritis.

Jay ⭐️⭐️ @JSneaks23 Ziyech is playing??? totally forgot he was out there Ziyech is playing??? totally forgot he was out there

mahnstar @omo_og19 Ziyech is just a total waste of time Ziyech is just a total waste of time

+234 @r1ch_ldnn I should’ve known we aren’t winning when ziyech was starting I should’ve known we aren’t winning when ziyech was starting

💙Ashleymadblue ⭐️⭐️ @ralpha060461 Ziyech is too lightweight gets bullied to easily. Swap him with Pulisic and push Sterling over to the left Ziyech is too lightweight gets bullied to easily. Swap him with Pulisic and push Sterling over to the left

Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton in Premier League midweek clash

Chelsea failed to pick up any points on the road in their fifth Premier League fixture of the season. Despite fielding a vastly more expensive side, Thomas Tuchel’s men could only surrender their early lead and fall to another disappointing defeat on the road.

New signing Raheem Sterling has been in electric form for the west London club since he arrived from Manchester City and duly found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. The England international was laid up by his Three Lions colleague Mason Mount and his effort opened the scoring on the night.

The Blues, however, failed to hold on to their lead for very long and saw the Saints draw level just five minutes later through a Romeo Lavia effort. The youngster who, like Sterling, arrived at his new club from Manchester City this summer, found the back of the net after a James Ward-Prowse corner was poorly cleared.

The Saints went on to grab the winner in injury time in the first half. Romaine Perraud drilled in a cross into the Chelsea box and found Adam Armstrong, who duly converted the chance late in the half.

Despite controlling the possession, Tuchel's men failed to find the back of the net in the second half and fell to another defeat.

The Saints will be pleased with their home victory, especially so soon after their loss to Manchester United. The Blues will return to the drawboard as Thomas Tuchel hopes to, at least, finish in the top 4 come the end of the season.

