"Go out and buy a star?" - Gabby Agbonlahor claims Chelsea made a huge mistake by not signing two superstars in £1 billion spree

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has questioned why Chelsea have neither splashed on a marquee signing nor found a remedy for their lackluster goal-scoring.

Despite adding 11 new faces to their roster this summer, the Blues have not managed to produce on the field. A shocking finish in 12th place in the Premier League last year, coupled with a disappointing start to the current season, has put the club's acquisitions under scrutiny.

It's not like Chelsea are skimping on the funds. A whopping £400 million was poured into this year's summer transfer window alone, making it over £1 billion since Todd Boehly-led takeover last summer. Still, they have not chased the kind of player who could turn their fortunes around overnight.

This has left former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor puzzled, as he said on TalkSPORT (via Football Transfers):

"They've spent £1 billion. Why didn't Chelsea use a quarter of that money and go out and buy a star?"

The Blues, who had a meager 38 goals in the league last season, their lowest ever, need to find the back of the net more often. And who better than a world-class forward to solve that conundrum?

Agbonlahor has suggested that a part of that billion should have landed either Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain or Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur:

"Go and give Paris Saint-Germain an offer for [Kylian] Mbappe that they can't refuse. Harry Kane: 'there you go, Daniel Levy; whatever you want.' £150 million for Harry Kane and you've got two superstars."

As it stands, Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain hangs in the balance, making him a potential catch for Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Kane, on the other hand, already left English soil as Bayern Munich snagged him for a €120 million fee.

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk's recent performance leaves fans and pundits scratching their heads

Woes for Chelsea continue to deepen, with star player Mykhaylo Mudryk drawing flak for some of the club's recent setbacks. Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor shared a blistering review regarding Mudryk's lackluster performance. Speaking on TalkSPORT (via Mirror), he said:

"They've bought loads of players who are average. Mudryk came on and he nearly gave away two goals! He was absolutely useless. He's had 19 games, zero goals and they haven't got a style of play."

Mudryk, bought from Shakhtar Dontesk for €100 million in January is yet to score a goal in 20 appearances for Chelsea.

It's a damning statement but one that taps into the frustration simmering around Stamford Bridge. Mudryk, the highly touted player, now appears to be a costly liability for Pochettino. His performances have been so underwhelming that they've triggered a broader examination of Pochettino's tactics.

The Argentine manager seems to have hit a rut. Even with high possession stats, his team can't seem to convert opportunities into goals. They had 76% possession against West Ham and 77% possession versus Nottingham Forest, yet the lack of a killer instinct has been evident.