"Go and get the next best" - Michael Owen names perfect Jude Bellingham alternative for Liverpool 

Iconic Premier League striker Michael Owen has advised Liverpool to sign West Ham United's Declan Rice if they cannot secure Jude Bellingham's signature this summer.

The Reds have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder for quite some time. While the England international has attracted interest from numerous elite European outfits such as Real Madrid, Liverpool seemed to be the favorites to land his signature.

However, the Merseyside outfit are now out of the race as they consider his £130 million price tag too expensive (as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in April).

The Reds will now have to look elsewhere to find solutions for their midfield department. Owen has named Liverpool's perfect alternative to Bellingham. The Englishman initially urged the club to try their best to sign the Dortmund star and said (via Football365):

“Do everything you can to get Jude Bellingham. Everything you can. It might not be [realistic]. But whatever you do, go and get the best."

Owen then advised his former club to pursue Rice if Real Madrid secured Bellingham's transfer. He added:

“Go and get the next best (if Bellingham signs for Real Madrid). Go and get Declan Rice.”

Rice himself has emerged as one of England's hottest prospects in midfield apart from Bellingham. The West Ham midfielder is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, including the Reds, Arsenal, and Chelsea. He has also attracted interest from Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen who the Reds will sign to bolster their options in midfield.

"I think he is a good option" - Frank McAvennie says Liverpool will sign 'wonderful' Manchester City star

Former Celtic star Frank McAvennie claims the Merseysiders will sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer. The Scottish retired footballer believes the England international, along with another midfield signing, would form a great trio with Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park.

McAvennie told Football Insider:

"He will get Phillips for about £40/£50m. I think he is a good option for that kind of money because then you can buy other players. I love Henderson, he is a steady player, keeps everyone under control but he is coming to the end of his career. They need players in there that are going to be buzzing about."

He added:

“I am not too sure if the young boys there are ready to do that yet. So I think Phillips, Thiago [Alcantara] and another midfielder would be wonderful.“

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League table amid a last-gasp push to reach the top four. The Reds are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They will next face Fulham at Anfield on 3 May.

