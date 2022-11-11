"Go home Carlo", "What did this man do to you" - Real Madrid fans disappointed as key player is left on the bench once again against Cadiz 

Real Madrid fans were not happy with Carlo Ancelotti's decision to not name Eden Hazard in his team's starting lineup for the La Liga clash against Cadiz on Thursday, 10 November.

Ancelotti has named Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Federico Valverde in attack for the clash. The is a crucial game for the defending Spanish champions as Los Blancos are currently trailing league leaders Barcelona by five points, having played a game less.

They suffered a shock 3-2 away defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their last league fixture. The clash against Cadiz will be the team's last match ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hazard, meanwhile, has played only six games so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has only started two games.

With Karim Benzema out due to fitness issues, many fans hoped that Ancelotti would give the Belgian ace a start against Cadiz. However. they were left disappointed.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on Karim Benzema

Real Madrid CF vs. Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander.

Karim Benzema has suffered due to fitness issues so far this season. Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner (via Real Madrid's official website):

"I'm disappointed that Karim hasn't been able to support the team with his quality in the last few games. The niggle has come back, which is only a small thing. He tried to make himself available, but wasn't able to."

He added:

"Benzema is the first one who's disappointed with this situation. He's about to play in a World Cup when he hasn't been given the minutes to go into it in good shape.

"I don't believe that they've dropped him, that's nonsense. He had a minor problem, but it was nothing serious. He's trained on his own, but didn't feel ready to play. He's going to play in a World Cup as the Ballon d'Or winner without getting minutes in his legs".

While speaking about whether the French forward panicked about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ancelotti said:

"He didn't panic. He was back from injury against Celtic and the latest niggles aren't serious. The World Cup wasn't at risk for him because they're small things".

