"Go home and sit on your couch you bum" "Not better than Shelvey" - Liverpool star gets savaged on social media for his performance vs Atalanta

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been slammed by fans on social media after his second-half cameo in his side's shock 3-0 home loss to Atalanta tonight (April 11).

The Reds suffered an embarrassing loss at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie with the Serie A side. It was arguably Jurgen Klopp's side's worst performance of the season and a ruthless visiting La Dea punished them.

Former West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca grabbed a brace while Mario Pasalic was also on the scoresheet. Liverpool have a mountain to climb in the second leg at Gewiss Stadium on April 18 and their 34-game unbeaten streak at Anfield ended.

Szoboszlai came on at halftime but his cameo was one that the Hungarian will quickly want to forget. The 23-year-old played a sloppy pass back to Ibrahima Konate leading to Atalanta's third. He also didn't win any of his four ground duels and didn't manage to beat his man with two dribble attempts.

The 40-cap Hungary captain shined at the start of the season following a £60 million transfer from RB Leipzig. He's managed seven goals and four assists in 37 games across competitions but has somewhat come off the boil.

One fan made a bold claim about him in comparison with former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after his disappointing showing tonight:

"Szoboszlai not better than Shelvey for now btw. Lemme just put that out there."

Another fan launched a scathing attack:

"Szoboszlai gives the ball away and then starts jogging and his man is the one who shoots it originally go home sit on your couch you bum."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Szoboszlai's outing:

"Defence is terrible, attack is terrible and Szoboszlai needs to leave my club," one fan insisted.

"Horrible from Szoboszlai and Kelleher. Disgraceful performance," another fan wrote.

"If Szoboszlai leaves this stadium alive we've failed as a fanbase," one fan insisted.

Jay Boothroyd criticized Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for his error against Atalanta

Caoimhin Kelleher was tame in trying to stop Atlanta's opener.

Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed in Alisson Becker's absence but the goalkeeper probably should have prevented Atalanta's opener tonight. Scamacca's effort rolled under his arms and into the back of the net.

The 25-year-old Irish shot-stopper looked to the heavens in dismay at his slight blunder. He wasn't the only underperformed as Liverpool were deservedly beaten at Anfield.

Sky Sports pundit Jay Boothroyd highlighted that it's the first major mistake he's made since coming into Klopp's side while Alisson has been injured:

“It was poor from Kelleher. This was the first time since Alisson’s injury that has made a huge mistake."

Kelleher has appeared 26 times across competitions this season, keeping five clean sheets. He made a fine stop from Teun Koopmeiners that struck him in the face from close range but his error ultimately led to Liverpool's demise.

