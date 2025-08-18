“Go after them” - Neymar’s son sends heartwarming message as chat after Brazil superstar leaves pitch in tears revealed 

Neymar Jr. has received a heartwarming message from his son Davi Lucca after his childhood club Santos suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat by Vasco da Gama that saw him leave the field in tears.

The loss wasn’t just another defeat for the former Al-Hilal man but the biggest of his career and the first time Santos have conceded six goals at home in a Brazilian Serie A match.

After the match, Neymar expressed his disappointment, saying he felt extreme shame. Amid the pain and tears, the Brazilian maestro received a heartfelt and comforting message on WhatsApp from his 13-year-old son. Lucca reminded his father that no matter what happens, he will never be alone. The message was shared by Neymar on his Instagram story. It reads:

"Good evening, dad. I know today was a tough day for you and for us, but I want you to know that in these difficult moments, when no one else is by your side, you should know that I will always be here by your side to support you.

"You are more than just an excellent dad, you are an idol, you are my inspiration, and even on the days you cry, I want you to know that I love you very much. Always keep that in mind. Keep in mind that your family is here by your side to support you and help you in every moment, whether it’s hard or good.

"You are MY dad, and always know that I am here for you. Now I want you to lift your head and go after them like you always did and always will. You are awesome. I love you from the bottom of my heart ❤️

"And never give up on your biggest dream because of people who don’t even know you or know who you are, because you are capable. Don’t take today’s defeat as a failure, instead, use it as motivation to always be better than yesterday. Never forget, YOU ARE AWESOME ❤️ GO AFTER THEM ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Davi Lucca is Neymar Jr.’s first child. The Brazilian superstar gave birth to him on August 24, 2011, with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Neymar posts emotional message on Instagram after Santos was humbled

In another post on his Instagram story, the former Barcelona man sympathized with Santos after they suffered a loss that left them just two places above the relegation zone. The 33-year-old posted on his Instagram story.

“Santos nao merece isso,” which when translated to English means “Santos doesn’t deserve this.”

Neymar returned to Santos earlier this year after terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Since rejoining the club, he has scored six goals and registered three assists from 21 games across competitions. Santos will next be in action against fourth-placed Bahia on Sunday, August 24.

