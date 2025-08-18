  • home icon
  • Football
  • Neymar
  • “Never experienced this in my life” - Neymar opens up on ‘total sh*t’ feeling after leaving pitch in tears following loss to Coutinho’s Vasco da Gama

“Never experienced this in my life” - Neymar opens up on ‘total sh*t’ feeling after leaving pitch in tears following loss to Coutinho’s Vasco da Gama

By Deepungsu Pandit
Published Aug 18, 2025 11:33 GMT
Neymar recently locked horns with former Liverpool man Coutinho
Neymar recently locked horns with former Liverpool man Coutinho

Neymar has broken his silence on Santos' humiliating 6-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama that saw him leave the ground in tears. The Vila Belmiro club hosted the Rio de Janeiro side at the MorumBIS on Sunday, August 18, in Serie A.

Ad

Interestingly, former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho was in the Vasco team for the game, and the 33-year-old scored a brace as his side secured a memorable win. It was Santos' 10th defeat in 19 league games this season, but all eyes were on Neymar at full time.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar had little impact on the match, and broke down at the end of the game. Interestingly, it was the heaviest defeat of his career so far.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking after the game, as cited by Sport Bible, the Brazilian insisted that he felt extreme shame after the defeat. He said:

“It’s a feeling of extreme shame. I’ve never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help in every way. Anyway, it was total sh*t, that’s the reality.”
Ad
Ad

The 33-year-old left Al-Hilal permanently at the start of this year to complete a return to his boyhood club. However, his stay with Piexe has hardly been fruitful so far. The Brazilian has recorded six goals and three assists from 19 games for Santos to date.

When does Neymar's contract with Santos expire?

Neymar&#039;s future remains uncertain.
Neymar's future remains uncertain.

Neymar's contract with Santos runs out at the end of this year, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The player was heavily linked with a return to Europe this summer, although the move has failed to materialize.

Ad

It was previously reported that the Brazilian is eyeing a return to top tier football in order to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti is currently at the helm of Selecao, and the former Barcelona superstar's place in the national team is no longer guaranteed.

Speaking in June this year, as cited by beIN SPORTS, Neymar's father suggested that an extension with Santos could be on the cards. He said:

Ad
“We want him to stay. We received offers from other teams, but we’ve turned them down because we believe he needs more time to fully recover from his injuries.”

The Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and has missed 12 games for Santos since arriving this year.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications