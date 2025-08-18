“Never experienced this in my life” - Neymar opens up on ‘total sh*t’ feeling after leaving pitch in tears following loss to Coutinho’s Vasco da Gama

Neymar has broken his silence on Santos' humiliating 6-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama that saw him leave the ground in tears. The Vila Belmiro club hosted the Rio de Janeiro side at the MorumBIS on Sunday, August 18, in Serie A. Interestingly, former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho was in the Vasco team for the game, and the 33-year-old scored a brace as his side secured a memorable win. It was Santos' 10th defeat in 19 league games this season, but all eyes were on Neymar at full time. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar had little impact on the match, and broke down at the end of the game. Interestingly, it was the heaviest defeat of his career so far. Speaking after the game, as cited by Sport Bible, the Brazilian insisted that he felt extreme shame after the defeat. He said:“It’s a feeling of extreme shame. I’ve never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help in every way. Anyway, it was total sh*t, that’s the reality.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 33-year-old left Al-Hilal permanently at the start of this year to complete a return to his boyhood club. However, his stay with Piexe has hardly been fruitful so far. The Brazilian has recorded six goals and three assists from 19 games for Santos to date.When does Neymar's contract with Santos expire?Neymar's future remains uncertain.Neymar's contract with Santos runs out at the end of this year, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The player was heavily linked with a return to Europe this summer, although the move has failed to materialize. It was previously reported that the Brazilian is eyeing a return to top tier football in order to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti is currently at the helm of Selecao, and the former Barcelona superstar's place in the national team is no longer guaranteed. Speaking in June this year, as cited by beIN SPORTS, Neymar's father suggested that an extension with Santos could be on the cards. He said:“We want him to stay. We received offers from other teams, but we’ve turned them down because we believe he needs more time to fully recover from his injuries.”The Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and has missed 12 games for Santos since arriving this year.