"Go to uni, get a degree and work in finance!" - Manchester United forward gets brutally trolled for his 'terrible' performance in 1-0 Leicester City win

Manchester United are now sitting in fifth place after a 1-0 win against Leicester City on Thursday (September 1) but the Old Trafford supporters are not happy with Anthony Elanga. The Red Devils' third consecutive win takes them above Liverpool in the league table but Elanga has not escaped criticism.

The winger struggled to make an impact in the 60 minutes he spent on the field, with his subpar performance doing little to placate the expectant United faithful. He notably handed the opposing side a free kick inside his own half, and prior to that, early in the game, he mishit the ball badly with a poor shot at goal.

Overall, Elanga's performance was mostly forgettable, and Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to slam him. Some noted that former Ajax winger Antony would replace him. Here is a selection of their tweets:

🔰 @UtdRyan_ Can’t wait until Antony’s in the side man. Elanga is not it. Can’t wait until Antony’s in the side man. Elanga is not it.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Can’t believe Elanga gets starts for Manchester United. Can’t believe Elanga gets starts for Manchester United.

Breezy @BreezyUTD Only at Manchester United would you see McTominay and Elanga start over Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro Only at Manchester United would you see McTominay and Elanga start over Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro

biodun @OgbeniBiodun What exactly is Elanga good at??? What exactly is Elanga good at???

Crypto Coach 🐒📈💰 @WisdomMatic Elanga is 20, there’s still time for him to go to uni, get a degree and work at finance. Elanga is 20, there’s still time for him to go to uni, get a degree and work at finance.

🌊™️ @RealistGlizzy Antony is gonna be a game changer for us, amount of times Elanga receives the ball on the right and his final ball is terrible… Antony is gonna be a game changer for us, amount of times Elanga receives the ball on the right and his final ball is terrible…

kenna @kennagq Elanga doesnt disappoint me because I don't have any expectations from him Elanga doesnt disappoint me because I don't have any expectations from him

Manchester United continue winning streak and beat winless Leicester City 1-0

Manchester United made it three wins on the trot following their victory over Leicester to dispel any memories of their dismal opening two games this season. For the Foxes, their poor start to the campaign continues, with Brendan Rodgers' side seemingly unable to avoid defeat at the moment.

The game was an equal contest for the most part, although Leicester enjoyed slightly better possession than the home side. United were, however, slightly more clinical with their chances and duly won the match through a solitary goal.

They took the lead early in the first half, with England teammates Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford linking up for the opener in the 23rd minute. Rashford played a through-ball to Sancho, who rounded Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward and scored.

Despite both teams fashioning dangerous situations on the pitch, the first half ended 1-0, with Sancho’s strike the difference. The two sides battled it out in the second half, however, but could not convert any of the chances they created.

Ten Hag’s Red Devils have grabbed another win with a clean sheet to boot, taking them up to fifth in the table. Leicester, however, now sit bottom of the table with a solitary point and will now hope to turn their season around before the alarm bells really start ringing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit